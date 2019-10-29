Lone Peak at Skyridge football 27
Skyridge running back Jeter Fenton (26) raises the ball after initially falling just short of the goal line during a game between the Skyridge Falcons and the Lone Peak Knights held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Skyridge High School in Lehi. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s a look at our Top 5 football teams in the valley:

1. Provo (8-2)

Bulldogs open 5A playoffs as No. 2 seed against Alta 

2. Salem Hills (9-1)

No. 1 5A seed will try to stop Bountiful RB Jared McCann, who ran for 277 yards vs. Maple Mountain

3. Skyridge (7-2)

Falcons topped Lone Peak 22-21 in regular-season meeting

4. Timpview (7-3)

T-Birds at Springville in 5A second round, they’ve played some classics

T5. Lehi (7-3)

Pioneers travel to Woods Cross in 5A second round

T5. Lone Peak (2-9)

Ignore the record; Knights will give Skyridge all it can handle and more

