Here’s a look at our Top 5 football teams in the valley:
1. Provo (8-2)
Bulldogs open 5A playoffs as No. 2 seed against Alta
2. Salem Hills (9-1)
No. 1 5A seed will try to stop Bountiful RB Jared McCann, who ran for 277 yards vs. Maple Mountain
3. Skyridge (7-2)
Falcons topped Lone Peak 22-21 in regular-season meeting
4. Timpview (7-3)
T-Birds at Springville in 5A second round, they’ve played some classics
T5. Lehi (7-3)
Pioneers travel to Woods Cross in 5A second round
T5. Lone Peak (2-9)
Ignore the record; Knights will give Skyridge all it can handle and more