Here's a look at the scores from Friday and Saturday's games, as well as today's events in Utah Valley high school athletics:
Friday's scores
FOOTBALL
American Fork 55, Lehi 0
Lone Peak 24, Timpview 0
Maple Mountain 45, Cedar Valley 3
Orem 51, Mountain View 14
Pleasant Grove 35, Riverton 7
Skyridge 33, Alta 13
Westlake 19, Woods Cross 0
Hillcrest 26, Timpanogos 0
Provo 14, Logan 7
Cedar 28, Spanish Fork 21
Springville 25, Dixie 22
Salem Hills 34, Mountain Crest 8
Canyon View 40, Payson 13
ALA 17, Carbon 0
GIRLS SOCCER
St. George tournament
- Crimson Cliffs 1, Skyridge 0
- Westlake 4, Desert Hills 2
VOLLEYBALL
Timpanogos 3, Richfield 0
Spanish Fork 3, Ridgeline 0
Maple Mountain 3, Taylorsville 0
Ridgeline 3, Springville 1
Saturday's scores
GIRLS SOCCER
Pine View 3, Lehi 2
VOLLEYBALL
Corner Canyon at Payson, 3:15 p.m.
Monday's schedule
GIRLS SOCCER
Taylorsville at Cedar Valley, 6 p.m.