Lone Peak running back Tyler Bilbro (32) evades Timpview defensive back Raider Damuni (3) as he runs upfield during the season opener between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Lone Peak Knights held at Timpview High School in Provo on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here's a look at yesterday's scores and today's events in Utah Valley high school athletics:

Friday's scores

FOOTBALL

American Fork 55, Lehi 0

Lone Peak 24, Timpview 0

Maple Mountain 45, Cedar Valley 3

Orem 51, Mountain View 14

Pleasant Grove 35, Riverton 7 

Skyridge 33, Alta 13

Westlake 19, Woods Cross 0

Hillcrest 26, Timpanogos 0

Provo 14, Logan 7

Cedar 28, Spanish Fork 21

Springville 25, Dixie 22

Salem Hills 34, Mountain Crest 8

Canyon View 40, Payson 13

ALA 17, Carbon 0

GIRLS SOCCER

St. George tournament

  • Crimson Cliffs 1, Skyridge 0
  • Westlake 4, Desert Hills 2

Cache Valley tournament

  • Spanish Fork

VOLLEYBALL

Timpanogos 3, Richfield 0

Spanish Fork 3, Ridgeline 0

Maple Mountain 3, Taylorsville 0

Ridgeline 3, Springville 1

Saturday's schedule 

GIRLS SOCCER

Pine View at Lehi, 10 a.m.

St. George tournament

  • Skyridge vs. Crimson Cliffs

Cache Valley tournament

  • Spanish Fork

VOLLEYBALL

Corner Canyon at Payson, noon

