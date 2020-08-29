Skyridge football vs. Orem
The Skyridge football team prepares to take the field before the game between the Falcons and Orem in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Here's a look at the scores from Friday and Saturday's games, as well as today's events in Utah Valley high school athletics:

Friday's scores

FOOTBALL

Skyridge 35, Orem 14 

Maple Mountain 49, Timpanogos 0

Pleasant Grove 42, Jordan 0

American Fork 43, West 19 

Mountain View 21, Dixie 20

Lone Peak 32, East 8

Lehi 28, Riverton 18

Spanish Fork 28, Desert Hills 26

Richfield 20, Payson 7

Cedar Valley 41, Murray 14

Salem Hills 28, Juab 7

Westlake 25, Hunter 14

Emery 20, ALA 13

Bountiful 28, Springville 10

Wasatch 42, Viewmont 10

GIRLS SOCCER

Timpview 3, Mountain Ridge 1

VOLLEYBALL

North Sanpete 3, Cedar Valley 1

Salem Hills 2, Cedar Valley 0

Orem 2, Roy 0

Salem Hills 2, North Sanpete 0

Juan Diego 2, Springville 0

Mountain View 2, Highland 0

West 2, Cedar Valley 0

Copper Hills 2, Springville 0

Salem Hills 3, West 0

Olympus 2, Orem 1

Springville 3, Waterford 0

Mountain View 3, Riverton 2

Ogden 3, Payson 0

American Heritage 2, Taylorsville 1

Kearns 3, Rockwell 0

Bingham 3, Orem 0

American Heritage 2, Cyprus 0

American Heritage 2, UMA-HF 0

Rockwell 2, Draper APA 1 

Saturday's scores

VOLLEYBALL

Draper APA 3, Merit 0

Orem 3, Weber 1 

Mountain View 3, West 0

Springville 3, Olympus 0

Rockwell 3, American Prep WV 1

Salem Hills 3, Riverton 0

Springville 3, Skyline 0

Copper Hills 3, Mountain View 0

American Heritage 3, Draper APA 0

Cyprus 3, Rockwell 0

Copper Hills 3, Salem Hills 0

Mountain View 3, Davis 0

Cedar Valley 3, Jordan 0

Monday's schedule 

GIRLS SOCCER

Uintah at Cedar Valley, 3:30 p.m.

