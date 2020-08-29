Here's a look at the scores from Friday and Saturday's games, as well as today's events in Utah Valley high school athletics:
Friday's scores
FOOTBALL
Skyridge 35, Orem 14
Maple Mountain 49, Timpanogos 0
Pleasant Grove 42, Jordan 0
American Fork 43, West 19
Mountain View 21, Dixie 20
Lone Peak 32, East 8
Lehi 28, Riverton 18
Spanish Fork 28, Desert Hills 26
Richfield 20, Payson 7
Cedar Valley 41, Murray 14
Salem Hills 28, Juab 7
Westlake 25, Hunter 14
Emery 20, ALA 13
Bountiful 28, Springville 10
Wasatch 42, Viewmont 10
GIRLS SOCCER
Timpview 3, Mountain Ridge 1
VOLLEYBALL
North Sanpete 3, Cedar Valley 1
Salem Hills 2, Cedar Valley 0
Orem 2, Roy 0
Salem Hills 2, North Sanpete 0
Juan Diego 2, Springville 0
Mountain View 2, Highland 0
West 2, Cedar Valley 0
Copper Hills 2, Springville 0
Salem Hills 3, West 0
Olympus 2, Orem 1
Springville 3, Waterford 0
Mountain View 3, Riverton 2
Ogden 3, Payson 0
American Heritage 2, Taylorsville 1
Kearns 3, Rockwell 0
Bingham 3, Orem 0
American Heritage 2, Cyprus 0
American Heritage 2, UMA-HF 0
Rockwell 2, Draper APA 1
Saturday's scores
VOLLEYBALL
Draper APA 3, Merit 0
Orem 3, Weber 1
Mountain View 3, West 0
Springville 3, Olympus 0
Rockwell 3, American Prep WV 1
Salem Hills 3, Riverton 0
Springville 3, Skyline 0
Copper Hills 3, Mountain View 0
American Heritage 3, Draper APA 0
Cyprus 3, Rockwell 0
Copper Hills 3, Salem Hills 0
Mountain View 3, Davis 0
Cedar Valley 3, Jordan 0
Monday's schedule
GIRLS SOCCER
Uintah at Cedar Valley, 3:30 p.m.