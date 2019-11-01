With a spot in the state quarterfinals on the line, Provo and Alta faced off at Bulldog Stadium late Friday afternoon. The second-round matchup saw the Bulldogs eliminate the Hawks, 44-16, to extend their season into next week.
The Bulldogs entered the game well rested after winning Region 8 and earning a well-deserved bye in the first round of the state playoffs.
Provo got on the board first, scoring a 30-yard field goal with eight minutes and change left to go in the first quarter.
Alta responded with a drive that leaned heavily on Colton Lingmann’s running to get the Hawks down the field. Lingmann capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Following two Alta false starts and a blocked PAT, the Hawks led by three.
The Bulldogs were not down for long, tying the game at six when Alex Myles-Mills drilled his second field goal of the afternoon.
As the first half drew near to a close Provo regained their lead on a touchdown run from junior running back Dallin Havea. Havea took the ball and bounced to the outside, running the ball nine yards for the Bulldogs first touchdown of the game.
With under two minutes to play, both teams took advantage of great field position following impressive kick returns. Each school added three points to their tally making the score 16-9 in favor of the Bulldogs at the half.
Alta had a nightmarish start to the second half, turning the ball over on their first three possessions.
The Bulldogs capitalized off these turnovers scoring three straight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Luke Haslem connected twice with his speedy wide receiver Ryan Harward who outran Hawks defenders for 17-yard and 40-yard scores. Senior captain Mason Cobb added to the onslaught taking a one-handed interception to the house for Provo high’s third touchdown of the second half. As time ran out on the Bulldogs dominant third quarter the score stood 37-9.
With the game all but over, each team would score one more time. Provo added to their commanding lead when Havea scampered into the endzone for his second touchdown of the game while Alta reached double digits on a Daniel Thomason 27-yard reception.
With the loss the Hawks will return home with a 5-5 record while the Bulldogs move on to face Timpview in a battle of the Provo schools.