For Provo head football coach Kirk Chambers there was a lot to be grateful for.
First, Chambers was thankful that his team could compete after Provo had to cancel its football game with crosstown rival Timpview last week because several of his players and members of the coaching staff had to quarantine.
Secondly, his team hung on to get its first Region 8 victory Friday night, a 12-7 win at Spanish Fork, a program he once led for several years. During his tenure with the Dons, Chambers led Spanish Fork to the 2012 3AA state championship game, the only time in the history of the Don program it got that far in the playoffs.
“The boys have been looking forward to this season so much, and so many things were up in the air, we’re just grateful we’re able to come out and play in our region,” Chambers said.
Chambers was very complimentary of the things he is seeing in the Spanish Fork program.
“Spanish Fork is a changed program," Chambers said. "They’re so much improved. (New head coach) Dustin Smith is doing such a great job over there. I have a lot of respect for what they’re doing. I obviously have a connection here (Spanish Fork), so it’s nice to see good things going in the right direction again.”
Going into Friday’s contest Spanish Fork certainly had all the momentum coming off its second straight victory including a thrilling come-from-behind win against traditional 4A powerhouse Desert Hills, 28-26.
Meanwhile, Provo was wondering when they would be able to get on the gridiron again and also coming off a loss against Westlake two weeks ago.
But Provo’s defense rose to the occasion, holding the high-octane Spanish Fork offense to just seven points.
Ryder MacGillivray and Daniel Asisi came up big with two fourth-quarter interceptions. MacGillivray also had a fumble recovery in the contest.
Provo led 6-0 at halftime thanks to a 33-yard scamper by quarterback Jace Welsch, but Spanish Fork took a 7-6 lead when Cade Olsen hauled in a 62-yard bomb from Zac Dart. The extra point by Austin Stevenson was true and the Dons took the one-point lead into the final stanza.
But Provo’s Rock Magelby hauled in a 16-yard pass from Welsch with just over nine minutes remaining to give the Bulldogs back the lead at 12-7. The two-point conversion failed so all Spanish Fork needed was a touchdown to take the lead.
But this was where MacGillivray stepped up.
Spanish Fork was deep inside Provo territory and threatening to score but MacGillivray stepped in front of a Dart pass right at the goal line to deny the Dons a chance to go ahead. MacGillivray had a feeling that Dart might seek out Olsen.
“Great QB, great receiver, I barely got in front of it,” MacGillivray said.
Provo moved the ball up to midfield after the interception but was forced to punt giving Spanish Fork one last chance to win the game.
Spanish Fork converted a fourth down to keep their drive going with just over one minute left on the clock but on the very next play Provo’s Daniel Asisi provided the heroics with a pick of his own, sealing the win for the Bulldogs.
Provo’s defensive prowess, holding two of its opponents to single digits this season, has been key to the Bulldogs posting a 2-1 mark thus far.
“The defense is keeping us in the games, but it’s a team sport and the offense is doing just enough for us to win games,” Chambers said.
But even in a contest that was sometimes marred with sloppy play and a combined 20 penalties between the two teams, two of which erased Provo touchdowns including what could have been a 66-yard TD reception for MacGillivray, the Provo senior wide receiver and defensive back echoed the sentiments of his head coach on being glad for the chance to play football in the era of COVID-19.
“It’s just a blessing to be out here when half the country isn’t even playing,” MacGillivray said.
Provo (2-1, 1-0) will host Springville (1-3, 0-1) next Friday while Spanish Fork (2-2, 0-1) will hit the road to Heber City to take on the Wasatch Wasps (3-1, 0-0).