The Provo-Timpview football rivalry has been dominated by the T-Birds, which have won 32 straight games between the two schools.
The effects of COVID-19 are the winner in 2020.
The city rivalry game scheduled for Friday has been cancelled due to the coronavirus according to Provo football coach Kirk Chambers and the Provo City School District.
In a text, Chambers wrote, “We’d had players on our team exposed to COVID and are under quarantine according to county health guidelines. I was made aware of the situation yesterday (Wednesday). Admin felt it would be best to cancel the game.”
On Thursday, the Provo School District made the following statement: “There was a recent COVID case at Provo High School. The school and the district are working closely with the Utah County Health Department and affected families. Out of an abundance of caution, some students have been asked to quarantine for 14 days. The health and safety of all students and employees is of the utmost importance. We will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with the health department and work together to best meet the needs of the Provo High students and staff.”
The Provo High School Instagram page also posted information on the exposure, indicating that three classes of students at the school have been quarantined along with several coaches.
Provo has started the season 1-1, defeating Logan 14-7 and losing to Westlake 30-13. Timpview has begun its 2020 campaign 0-2, with losses to Lone Peak (24-0) and American Fork (31-21). The T-Birds haven’t started a season 0-3 since 1988.
This will be the first time the two programs haven’t played since 1977, the year before Timpview opened its doors for the first time.
The Provo-Timpview matchup is the third Utah high school football game to be cancelled due to the coronavirus, joining Bingham-Weber in Week 1 and Cyprus-Ridgeline in Week 2.