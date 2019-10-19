Since three football teams in Class 5A had just a single loss, what would be the determining factor in deciding which squad would get the top seed in the upcoming playoffs?
That was revealed Saturday morning when the final 2019 rankings were announced and Salem Hills came in at No. 1 because it faced the best opponents.
The RPI calculation for win percentage (40%) and opponents' opponents' win percentage (20%) were fairly even but the opponents' win percentage (40%) was clearly in favor of the Skyhawks.
Salem Hills -- which had wins over Mountain Crest, Fremont, Juab and Highland in non-region play -- tallied an opponents' win percentage of .639, far in front of No. 2 Provo (.555), No. 3 Farmington (.444) and No. 4 Olympus (.448)
The results might frustrate Bulldog fans because Provo gave Salem Hills its only loss and won the Region 8 title, but losses to No. 10 Timpview and No. 11 Lehi were too much to overcome.
Since the top seven teams in Class 5A get first-round byes, No. 7 Springville got in as the last team that won't start the playoffs on Oct. 25.
Don't be surprised, however, if No. 9 Wasatch, No. 10 Timpview, No. 11 Lehi or No. 12 Orem are able to make a deep run.
Class 6A
How would you like to be No. 13 Riverton?
The Silverwolves had a solid, 6-4 season but their reward is to face a team that was five seconds from upending the undisputed No. 1 team in the state.
Lone Peak was unable to close out Corner Canyon earlier in the year but since the Knights -- the defending 6A champs -- were forced to forfeit five wins because of playing an ineligible player, they dropped to No. 20 in the RPI standings.
The Chargers got the No. 1 seed as expected but Region 4's traditional dominance didn't withstand the RPI scrutiny.
No. 4 Skyridge will get a bye before facing the Lone Peak-Riverton winner in the second round.
No. 7 American Fork, No. 9 Pleasant Grove and No. 17 Westlake will all get underway in the first round on Oct. 25.
Class 4A/3A
It was an excellent year for Mountain View, which won eight games while only losing to No. 1 Park City and No. 6 Stansbury.
The Bruins ended up as the No. 7-seed, however, because their opponents' win percentage was only .363, the worst in Class 4A.
Mountain View will get the first week off before hosting No. 10 Tooele, a team the Bruins crushed 34-7 in the final week of the season.
First-year school Cedar Valley went through a roller-coaster ride of ups and downs on its way to a 4-6 record. The end result was a No. 15 seed in the 4A playoffs with a first-round home game against No. 18 Canyon View on Oct. 25.
American Leadership Academy (6-4) also earned a No. 7 seed in Class 3A competition and will host No. 10 Summit Academy on Oct. 25.
For complete RPI details and playoff brackets, go to UHSAA.org.