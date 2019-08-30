Three different Skyhawks scored touchdowns for Salem Hills to knock off the previously undefeated Juab Wasps, 24-0, but it was the performance of the home team's defense that stole the show.

"Our defense played phenomenal," Salem Hills defensive lineman Derek Burton said. "We were talking before the game that we wanted a goose egg. We wanted to give up zero points. That was our big goal and we stuck to it the whole game. That's what we're all about."

The Juab offense, averaging 37.5 points per game and more than 225 yards rushing, were held in check the entire night thanks to stingy play from John Nelson and the rest of the Skyhawk defense.

"We were aggressive tonight," Salem Hills head coach Harry Scwenke said. "Our defensive line is our strength. They constantly keep pressure on their QB. That's the mold that we've created with these boys."

Despite a 10-0 halftime lead, Scwenke wasn't pleased with the performance of his offense early on.

"We were sloppy," Scwenke said. "We were kind of letting them off the hook in the first a bit. Juab brings it. I respect that. They're tough and they don't quit so we had to stay on them the whole game."

Hughes put the game away breaking tackles and cutting through the Juab defense on his way to a 46-yard touchdown run in the game's final quarter.

"Jordan Ware and Sam Hughes are our one-two punch," Scwenke said. "They allow us to stay fresh in the running game. Running behind all five guys makes it convenient for our backs."

Salem Hills prepares to face Payson next week, while Juab will host South Sevier.

"We just like to focus on 1-0 each week," Burton said. "Bring on Payson next week. Not too high with the highs, not too low with the lows. One week at a time, 1-0 each week."