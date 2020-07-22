The good news that the Utah High School Activities Association will hold fall sports competition arrived in early July. It was obviously well received by coaches and athletes around the state but COVID-19 isn’t done messing with high school athletics.
Scheduling is still a problem area for most sports. In football, elite Utah teams often play out-of-state games against programs from other western states. In 2019, Utah Valley schools scheduled nine games against teams from Nevada, California, Idaho and Hawaii.
Girls volleyball programs go to out-of-state tournaments in the preseason in California, Arizona and Nevada. At least one state – California – has moved its fall sports season to the spring and others are undecided about proceeding.
Then there are in-state issues, where hot-spot virus areas such as the Salt Lake City and South Summit areas may have stiffer restrictions for return to play.
Orem High School football coach Jeremy Hill has been one of the more aggressive out-of-state schedulers. In the past four seasons the Tigers have played ten games against out-of-state opponents, including a home-and-home series with national power Bishop Gorman (Nevada). JSerra Catholic High School (Calif.) was on the schedule for 2020, but that game has obviously been cancelled.
“It’s been interesting,” Hill said. “We had two opens weeks where we’ve not been able to find anyone. We might be able to play a game in Reno, but we’ll probably not be able to travel out of state. Morgan (defending state 3A champion) might be a possibility.
“We might be able to get an out-of-state team to come to us, but we might lose the ability to do that. We’re still scrambling and trying to find out what we can do.”
Skyridge had Desert Pines (Nevada) scheduled to come to Utah for Week 2. The school’s website shows the Falcons with an open date for Aug. 22.
“We have our ten-game schedule set,” Falcons coach Jon Lehman said. “There still some uncertainty for the Desert Pines game, so we scheduled a backup game with Bingham. They were also scheduled for an out-of-state game in Week 2, so we called in April and talked about backing each other up in case something happens. There is a lot of potential for needing to be flexible as the season goes along, we all get that.”
Both coaches said they have been following strict district protocols during summer workouts.
“We have the kids’ checked for symptoms of the virus every day,” Lehman said. It’s a little bit tedious but the kids have had a great attitude. At no point have they pushed back. They understand the way the world is.”
Hill said his Orem High players must sync their cell phones to an app that asks questions about their health before they workout or lift weights.
“We’ve all been using hand sanitizer and the trainers have been wiping down everything the best we can,” he said. “The kids have been good to follow everything they are told to do. We have a salaried trainer to help them out with that stuff.”
Hill said his team is usually split into younger and older groups to keep the numbers down.
Lehman and his coaches work with three groups of 40 in most drills during the summer. He said it was unusual to be separated from his players during the spring lockdown but a significant number of seniors took over to make sure work got done.
“It was a challenge for our team right from the beginning to take ownership,” Lehman said. “It was a good opportunity for them not to have a coach telling them what to do. They needed to take control and take ownership. They’ve embraced that.”
The first official day for high school football fall practice is July 27, with the first game for most teams scheduled for Aug. 14. The UHSAA is going to meet at the end of July to revisit its decision, but so far the fall sports season will go on.
“Sports are such a big part of the kids’ lives and it’s a big part of what these guys are passionate about on a daily basis,” Lehman said. “There’s been a ton of uncertainty. The way our players and coaches have approached it is to go about the process as much as we possibly can within a healthy framework . Let’s assume things are going to work out and be prepared when that time comes. We’re going to forge ahead no matter what until someone tells us not to forge ahead.”