Springville’s Seth Rigtrup singlehandedly ruined Spanish Fork’s Homecoming Friday night scoring five touchdowns as the Red Devils routed the Dons, 49-14.
Rigtrup had four touchdown runs from his running back position but his fifth touchdown was the most memorable.
Springville was leading 28-7 at the time as the ball was resting at the midfield stripe with nine seconds left in the half. That’s when the Springville coaches went deep into their playbook with some razzle dazzle.
Red Devil quarterback Kaden Dellamas found receiver Bradey Mortensen 20 yards down the field and as the Don defenders converged on him, Mortensen lateraled to Rigtrup in stride who was crossing the field in the opposite direction. Rigtrup went untouched to the end zone and the touchdown and all but sealed the Red Devil victory.
“It worked better in the game than it has in practice all year,” Springville head coach Willy Child said. “It’s just one of those plays right before half that you hope gets you some points and it worked out.”
Mortensen set up Springville’s score with an interception and a nifty 30-yard return. So instead of Spanish Fork perhaps cutting into Springville’s 28-7 lead just before half, the last 30 seconds of the second quarter left the Don faithful stunned and the Red Devils riding high going into the locker room.
Rigtrup was a force running the ball on night long and started off the scoring with a 7-yard run.
The Dons struck back as Jacob Tutagavou scampered in from five yards to knot the score at 7-7.
But then Springville scored 27 unanswered second quarter points as Rigstrup added touchdown runs of six, four and five yards respectively as well as being credited with a 50-yard scoring reception on the lateral.
“He’s (Rigtrup) has had a great year," Child said. "We didn’t have him early because he was quarantined, but he’s worked hard so every game means a little more to him."
Kicker/receiver Zackery Antonio also scored a touchdown for the Red Devils via a 62-yard scoring strike via Dellamas early in the third quarter. Antonio then kicked the extra point, his fifth of six on the night to give Springville a 41-7 lead.
Spanish Fork fans did receive something to cheer about as Dart hooked up with Morley Bennett on a 27-yard score in the third quarter. But Springville tacked on another score in the final stanza as Dellamas ran it in from a yard out to put an emphatic exclamation point on the victory.
Rigtrup definitely had some great blocking from his offensive line, which included the likes of Jakob Morrison, Carlitos Carnejo, Payton Johnson, Dallin Johnson, and Lofi Mavae. Tight end Cole Clement also laid some devastating blocks and occasionally carried the rock effectively on some inside-reverse runs. Rigtrup was quick to credit the work up front.
“The offensive line had a good push and let me and some other guys have some yards and touchdowns tonight,” Rigtrup said. “It was fun. Our team just got together. We knew they (Spanish Fork) had been close in some games, but we knew if we played like we usually do and worked with each other, we would be good."
Springville’s defense also shined as Masao Kaanga added an interception and the Red Devil secondary that featured Kaanga, Mortensen, Antonio, and Jaxson Carvajal kept Spanish Fork’s high octane passing offense in check.
With the win, Springville improved to 4-4 overall, but more importantly 3-1 in the Region 8 standings giving the Red Devils a chance to claim the region title if they can beat Wasatch two week from now in the regular season finale, which incidentally will be Springville’s next gridiron contest.
Meanwhile, Spanish Fork (2-6, 0-5) has two games left on its regular season schedule but both are non-league as the Dons will visit Payson, who plays an independent schedule though the Lions are in Region 8 in other sports. Then Spanish Fork will conclude its season against Mountain Ridge, but the Sentinels didn’t play this week due to COVID-19 and their entire school recently went to an online format for all students.