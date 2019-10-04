He’s back.
Opponents beware.
Orem’s Noah Sewell actually returned from injury a couple of games ago but Friday against Timpview was his coming out party for 2019. Utah’s top football recruit powered his way to 118 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and spearheaded a physical Tiger defense in a big 28-10 victory.
“I’m back, that’s all I got to say,” Sewell said. “They’re not ready, I’m back.”
Not only did the victory give Orem a leg up in the Region 7 race but it was the first time the Tigers had beaten Timpview since the 2005 season, a streak of nine games.
“The last couple of years, we’ve come out with a tough schedule. We try to play our best football come November time. I told the guys this is really the time we turn it on and play our best football. We just try to play our best football whoever they put in front of us.”
Timpview got on the board first, taking advantage of an interception by Logan Pili. Eventually Lance Taylor booted a 23-yard field goal and the T’Birds took a 3-0 lead with 10:27 to play in the second quarter.
Orem also converted a turnover into a score later in the quarter. Joe Smith picked off a Timpview pass and set his team up at the T’Birds 12-yard line. Two plays later, Sewell bulldozed his way nine yards, carrying three tacklers into the end zone for a 7-0 Orem lead.
The third quarter belonged to Sewell and the Orem offense, which put up 21 points. The 265-pound Sewell capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive – all runs – with a 15-yard run that included a powerful straight arm to rid him of his final would-be tackler for a 14-3 lead.
On Timpview’s next possession Smith got his hand on a punt and Orem took over on the T’Birds 26-yard line. Sewell’s 14-yard run to the 1-yard line was a beauty, throwing a Timpview defender to the ground on his way.
Tackling Sewell, said Smith, is “pretty impossible. You have to go low, that’s what you’ve got to do. Dude, it’s wonderful to see him out there and nice to have him back.”
Cayden Viertel bulled in for a touchdown two plays later and the Tigers led 21-3.
With the third quarter winding down Orem quarterback Pono Kahala-Giron connected with Jaxon Williams on a 35-yard scoring strike for a 28-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We just calmed down,” Hill said of the dominant third quarter. “Even though you tell high school kids to keep the emotions down, these are kids they all know and play youth ball with and go to church with. They had to come out and puff their chests but we settled down and played some football.”
Timpview was held to less than 100 yards of offense until their final scoring drive in the fourth quarter, which ended in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Allen to Braxton Cravens.
Smith finished with two interceptions and a blocked punt for Orem (3-0 Region 7, 4-3 overall), which travels to Mountain Ridge next Thursday.
Timpview (2-1, 4-4) is at Alta next week.