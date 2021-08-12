Fremont's chances of beating Skyridge were gone with the wind in a game-changing second quarter.
The wind knocked down a couple of Fremont punts to give the Falcons great field position and that turned into a 14-0 halftime lead. Skyridge grabbed the momentum and finished with a 31-0 shutout in the season opener for Utah high school football on Thursday.
“We started with the wind in the first quarter,” Falcons coach Jon Lehman said. “We obviously wanted to start fast but we didn't make the plays that were out there for us. I was happy to be zero-zero at the end of the first quarter when the wind shifted to our favor. So I thought the wind was a factor, especially in the kicking game.”
A short punt set Skyridge up at the Fremont 40-yard line and McCae Hillstead tossed a pass to Zeke Greco to the 1-yard line. On the next play, Jeter Fenton bulled into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
Fremont's next possession ended with a punt that went negative-2 yards into the stiff wind. On the next play, junior Smith Snowden made a terrific catch in the end zone for a touchdown and a 14-0 Skyridge advantage.
“It was a corner and McCae made an amazing throw,” said Snowden, who is one of the state's top defensive backs. “It feels good on offense. It depends on the personnel. We'll see how many opportunities come with it.”
Lehman said Snowden brings a lot of speed to the offense when he's in the game and changes the geometry of the opposing defense.
Senior tight end Teagan Calton put it in simpler terms.
“Smith is frickin' fast,” he said.
Fremont took the second half kickoff and marched deep into Skyridge territory on some good hookups from quarterback Cannon Kofford to receiver Hayden Hall. But the Falcons defense stiffened and forced a missed 30-yard field goal.
“Fremont has a lot of guys coming back,” Lehman said. “We were playing a lot of new starters defensively, a lot of guys getting their first starts or first significant varsity time. I was just really happy with how they communicated with each other and were really smart. The moment wasn't too big for them.”
The next play after the defensive stop was a Hillstead pass to Calton, who shook off a couple of tackles and rambled 80 yards for a touchdown.
“Honestly, I thought it was going to be a back shoulder ball,” Calton said. “The defender was a little too far inside but McCae threw an absolute dime and I just kept running.”
A Cole Barker field goal pushed the Skyridge lead to 24-0 through three quarters. Sione Westover closed out the scoring for the home team with a sack and fumble recovery in the end zone in the fourth quarter.
“We're starting to build great chemistry,” Snowden said. “That's all of it. Chemistry is everything. As long as that keeps getting better, the sky is the limit.”
Skyridge (1-0) will travel to Woods Cross next Friday. Fremont (0-1) will host Roy.