Skyridge did something no other team had figured out how to do in the first five weeks of the prep football season.
Slow down the American Fork offense.
The Cavemen came into Friday’s Region 4 showdown averaging 50.8 points per game and 384.8 yards per contest through the air but the Falcons defense was up to the challenge in a convincing 41-9 victory.
A game that was touted as a matchup between two of the state’s best quarterbacks – American Fork’s Maddux Madsen and Skyridge sophomore McCae Hillstead -- never really materialized because the Falcons defense was so dominating.
Madsen, who came into the game with 27 touchdown passes, was never able to hook up consistently with his talented receivers and finished the game 18 of 45 for 237 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
Time and time again, Madsen tried to get the ball to a receiver that was in man-to-man coverage only to see Smith Snowden, Sawyer Winward, Jackson Lambert, TJ Ragigia, Colby Dulle and others make great individual plays to break up the pass.
“That was awesome,” Skyridge coach Jon Lehman said. “Those guys (AF) can play, we know that. Our guys knew they had their hands full and I’m so proud of those guys out on the edge for sticking in there and making plays.”
Hillstead was efficient and effective, going 9 of 15 for 111 yards and a touchdown while adding 82 yards and a score on the ground despite getting sacked five times.
“He’s a stud and we expect him to go out and make plays,” Lehman said. “I thought our defensive front did a good job of mixing things up for the quarterback on the other side, but I was really proud of our guy McCae for just going out there on third and mediums, sticking in the pocket and throwing the ball.”
Skyridge (6-0, 1-0 Region 4) started quickly, scoring easily on its first two possessions. Jeter Fenton bulled over from seven yards out for the first touchdown and Hillstead connected with Mitch Adamson for a 28-yard score, pushing the Falcons to a 14-0 lead just three minutes into the game.
American Fork’s offense sputtered for most of the first half. Madsen challenged the Skyridge defensive backs one-on-one coverage but the home team was up to the task, forcing 20 incomplete passes in the first half.
The Caveman defense rose up after those first two scores and sacked Hillstead three times to grab some momentum. But Skyridge defensive end Stone Mulitalo made a huge play by picking off Madsen in the flat and racing 42 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
It was the 270-pound defensive end’s third defensive touchdown of his career.
“I saw the running back fly out to the right and then I just knew that Mad Dog (Madsen) was going to throw it that way,” Mulitalo said. “Once I saw his eyes turn I jumped and surprisingly the ball hit my hands. I just caught it and started running until I reached the end zone.”
Another Falcons scoring drive ended in a 12-yard Fenton touchdown run for a 27-3 lead.
Madsen finally got untracked with a 47-yard completion to Will Zundel and a few plays later found Sam Hafen on an 18-yard touchdown pass to cut Skyridge’s halftime lead to 27-9.
Ragigia and Dulle each had interceptions as Skyridge blanked the Cavemen in the second half. Touchdown runs by Hillstead and Fenton provided the final margin.
“Man, that’s a good team,” Lehman said. “That’s a really good offense. I’m really proud of our guys defensively for digging in and really staying focused for the entire game. I thought our pass rush was really dominating and our front really took away the run game. They did some awesome stuff in just kind of making the quarterback uncomfortable. Offensively, really what it takes to keep a team like that from scoring is you have to maintain possession of the ball.”
Fenton scored three times and finished with 123 yards on 21 carries for Skyridge, which travels to Pleasant Grove next Friday. American Fork (5-1, 0-1) will host Westlake.