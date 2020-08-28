Sometimes a team’s 3-0 start to a high school football season is misleading because its opponents have really struggled.
That doesn’t look to be the case for Skyridge in 2020.
The Falcons have put together an impressive trio of victories, including Friday’s dominating performance in Lehi against a talented Orem squad.
Put that showing together with a 35-7 victory over perennial-powerhouse Bingham in Week 2 and a solid 33-13 victory over Alta in Week 1 and it’s clear that this Skyridge squad is determined to be a force to be reckoned with this fall.
The Falcons certainly sent that message to the Tigers as Skyridge built a big halftime lead and kept control the rest of the way to secure the 35-14 victory.
"We were confident in the group we had from the start," Falcon head coach Jon Lehman said. "We knew this was a good group of guys. We're happy with the 3-0 start but at some point you can't look back. You have to just look at trying to get better. Orem is a good team with a lot talent. It took a balanced approach on both offense and defense for us to win tonight. I'm proud of the way the guys competed."
The foundation of the success of Skyridge is its physicality, particularly on defense.
"Our defense was able to shut them out to start and our defensive line kept getting in there," Skyridge senior safety Coleman Beck said. "Getting turnovers also helped us. Those are always big plays."
Skyridge faced an Orem team that put up 75 points in the first two Tiger victories of the year (51-14 at Mountain View and 24-0 at home against 6A power East) but the Falcons had plenty of answers.
The Skyridge defensive backfield swarmed the Orem receivers, making numerous pass breakups and rarely missing tackles.
"The first two teams we played were primarily rushing teams," Beck said. "This was the first game where we had to come out and expect the pass but we were able to come out and lock things down."
That combined with a strong defensive front led by senior Stone Mulitalo which disrupted the Tiger backfield and never really let the visitors get rolling.
That was epitomized in the fourth quarter when the Tigers made their only push to get back into the game. After Orem scored to cut the lead to 21 points and was awarded an onside kick recovery, the Tigers moved into scoring territory.
On a fourth-and-3 play, Orem attempted a short pass only to see a Skyridge defender get a hand in the way and knock the ball down to end the threat.
"This was definitely the best game for the secondary so far," Beck said.
The Falcon offense, with sophomore quarterback McCae Hillstead at the helm, roared out of the gate and quickly started putting points on the board.
After the Skyridge defense forced three straight incompletions to start the game, Hillstead hit a deep pass to junior wide receiver Jack Hadfield to get the Falcons in scoring position.
Two plays later, Skyridge junior running back Jeter Fenton bulled his way into the end zone from two yards out to put the Falcons in front.
The home team would double its lead on the next possession, this time with Hillstead faking to Fenton and walking in around the end for a 1-yard TD run.
Skyridge would go 3-for-3 on its third drive, although it appeared to be in a tough spot.
An offensive holding call resulted in the Falcons facing a 3rd-and-18 but Hillstead spotted senior wide receiver Mitch Adamson breaking free deep over the middle and lofted a deep ball that turned into a 57-yard TD.
That made it a 21-0 game in the first quarter and put Orem in a tough spot.
Skyridge could’ve extended its lead in the second quarter but a pair of interceptions limited the Falcon scoring.
Orem appeared to be in position to potentially start a rally after a long interception return, but the Tigers coughed the ball up and Skyridge recovered.
The Falcons turned that turnover into another long TD pass, this one from Hillstead to Hadfield that covered 72 yards.
Orem did come out stronger in the second half, stopping the Skyridge offense and putting a touchdown on the board when Paxton Skipps powered in from two yards out late in the third quarter.
It was still a pretty deep hole for the Tigers, and another Skyridge TD pass from Hillstead (this one to junior wide receiver Connor McAllister) made it insurmountable.
The Falcons next play at Copper Hills on Sept. 4, while Orem (2-1) will start Region 7 play when the Tigers host Alta on the same night.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.