It didn’t take long for history to be made at Dons Field Friday Night.
Spanish Fork's Cade Olsen took the opening kickoff at the 7-yard line, scooted over towards his own sideline and then jetted up the field untouched by the Cedar City coverage team to put the home team ahead, 6-0.
“I always thought it would be cool to open the season with a kickoff return for a touchdown,” Olsen said. “The blocking was great, I basically went untouched.”
Olsen is also excited about the new athletic complex.
“The field is great," Olsen said. "It’s a lot faster than (natural) grass.”
Spanish Fork sputtered a bit on offense in the first half but then other historical scoring plays flooded the scoreboard in the second half as the Dons secured a 34-7 victory over the Reds in the debut of their new football facility.
Olsen would later score on a 85-yard pass from Spanish Fork quarterback Austin Stevenson for the first touchdown pass, while Tayson Reid actually scored the first offensive touchdown on a 30-yard run early in the third quarter.
Reid added a 2-yard TD run later in the game while Josh Buck also scampered in from 31 yards.
Stevenson was also 4-for-4 on extra points. A high snap on the first point after attempt ended in the holder being tackled by Cedar City defenders.
The Dons defense dominated throughout the game, only giving up a touchdown catch by Red wide receiver Demario Warren late in the final stanza.
Otherwise, the Dons bullied Cedar City, forcing two turnovers: an interception by Teni Worthern and a fumble recovery by Dylan Thomas. The Reds didn’t cross the 50-yard line until the second half.
Don head coach Dustin Smith was very pleased with the defensive effort.
“Our strength is our defense," Smith said. “We got some key guys back, they’re physical and they really kept us in it as we got used to a new quarterback and new sort of offense.”
Reid, Thomas, Bowbow Schwenke, Tubby Reupena, Curtis Hernandez, Clay Feliuiuai and Caysen Whitaker dominated up front while the likes of Worthen, Chase Pepper, Mckay Peery, Darian Harrison, and Dallin Leatherwood were strong in the secondary pretty much shutting down the Reds passing attack, so much so that the Reds’ coaching staff changed quarterbacks at halftime.
Though the offense had some rough edges in the first half, Smith was happy with the play of Stevenson, who has had to step up because of the elbow injury, which required surgery, to last year’s starter Zac Dart.
“Austin Stevenson’s first year playing football was last year," Smith said. "He was a soccer player. I’ve spent a lot of time with him the past three weeks turning him into a quarterback. We didn’t know about Zac (Dart) until three weeks ago.
“Our offense took a major 90-degree turn the last three weeks. Austin can throw the ball so we’re still going to throw the ball. We got some really good running backs, but we have to get creative, that’s for sure.”
Smith, like his star player Olsen, is extremely excited about the new football field and what it could mean for the football program and beyond.
“I hope it means a lot to the whole community," Smith said. "A lot of help by a lot of people and the boosters made it happen. I think it is one of the nicest stadiums in the intermountain area. The scoreboard, the field, it’s beautiful.”
Spanish Fork (1-0) will get another home game next week versus Crimson Cliffs (0-1). Things won’t get any easier for Cedar City (0-1) as it takes to the road again to take on the defending 3A champions, Juab (1-0).
Notes: The new playing surface sports an artificial surface and this meant that at game time, temperatures on the playing surface were well over 100 degrees. But the officials and coaches kept the players hydrated.
Spanish Fork was able to survive 135 yards in penalties including several holding penalties that really hurt the offense in the first half and temporarily kept them off the scoreboard in the second half when a touchdown was called back.
Cedar City will indeed be the road warriors as the Reds play their first five games on the road. Cedar City is also the first of three straight games Spanish Fork will have against schools from 4A Region 10. After Crimson Cliffs next week, the Dons will travel to St. George to take on Desert Hills.