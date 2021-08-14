In a game filled with big plays, Lone Peak's were special.
While the Knights had a hard time slowing down the Timpview passing game, their special teams produced a pair of touchdowns in a 44-31 victory on Friday in the opener for both schools.
Luke Hyde and Kao Hansen both had kick returns for scores for Lone Peak. Big returns by Cole Christensen and Hyde to set up two other scores as the Knights got out to a big first-half lead and never let the visitors back in the game.
“We emphasize special teams as much as we do offense and defense,” Knights coach Bart Brockbank said. “We feel like if we can steal one or two on special teams a game or flip the field, it's just as important as a good drive on offense. Coach (Ryan) Denney and our other special teams coaches doe a great job of putting that stuff together.”
Liu Aumavae threw four touchdown passes for Timpview – three to Pokai Haunga – but was also intercepted three times and fumbled once after a sack by Connor Kelley.
“I felt like through the game we gave pretty good effort,” Brockbank said. “But I also felt at times on defense, especially our secondary, we weren't thinking very good. You don't give up two 40-yard touchdowns when the opponent needs a deep ball. You let the short stuff go and don't give up the deep ones. Whether we're confusing them as coaches or they aren't getting our calls, we have to look at that and figure it out.”
On offense, Easton Comer threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in his first varsity start at quarterback. Jaxson Willits was effective running the ball and also took a screen pass 34 yards for a score.
“Offensively, we've got a lot of dudes this year,” Brockbank said. “I feel like if we're going to have an identity early in the year, it's going to be offensively.”
Timpview (0-1) scored first as Aumavae led his team briskly down the field on the game's opening drive. Micah Beckstead scored on a 4-yard run for a 6-0 T-Birds lead.
Lone Peak scored 28 straight points after that initial Timpview drive. The Knights took advantage of Christensen's 45-yard kickoff return and moved quickly inside the Timpview red zone. Luke Durfey got the hard yards inside and banged over from three yards out for a 7-6 Lone Peak lead. A Matt Brown interception set up a Comer quarterback sneak for a score and Hyde's 42-yard punt return led to a 10-yard scoring pass from Comer to Hyde.
Hyde completed the 28-point run with a 53-yard punt return for a score and a 28-6 lead.
“I caught that punt and the next thing you know I'm running up the sideline and I see all my boys blocking for me,” Hyde said. “It was awesome.”
The Knights surrendered last-second score at the end of the first half when Haunga leaped over a pair of defenders in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown, cutting Lone Peak's lead to 28-13.
Willits broke four tackles and weaved his way into the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown and a 35-13 Knights advantage in the third quarter and the two teams traded scores the rest of the way. Haunga's third scoring catch brought Timpview to 38-25 in the fourth quarter but Hansen grabbed the ensuing onside kick on a bounce and flashed 50 yards for a touchdown.
“When I saw Keo catch it, we're all saying 'Get down!' but Kao had other ideas,” Brockbank said. “He obviously saw the end zone. He's a special player.
“The effort was there tonight, but we did some things on defense that we don't normally do. We've got to get those things fixed. As effort goes, everybody played their hearts out.”
Lone Peak (1-0) will face another team that loves to throw the ball next week while hosting Bishop Alemany (Calif.). Timpview will entertain Kearns next Saturday.