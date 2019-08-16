The Springville defense forced five turnovers to lead the Red Devils to a 21-20 victory over the Dixie Flyers in the season opener for both teams on Friday night.
The 5-foot-9 kicker, Zackery Antonino’s foot proved to be the difference in the game after Springville quarterback Payton Murphy tied the game, 20-20, on a 2-yard run with 5:18 left in the fourth quarter.
A hard rush by the Dixie defense threw Antonino’s timing off causing him to stutter-step, but the sophomore was still able to boot the ball through the uprights.
“I couldn’t hear anybody,” Antonino said about his game winning kick. “And then everything was quiet and I just ran up and kicked it in.”
Murphy’s touchdown run and Antonino’s kick reclaimed the lead and stopped a 13-0 run by the Flyers. Dixie took the lead in the fourth quarter on an impressive 92-yard touchdown drive capped by a Reggie Graff nine-yard run.
“We just told them to keep grinding,” Springville head coach Willy Child said. “Our kids are used to close games. That’s how we play. None of our kids panicked and we were able to find a way.”
The Springville offensive line led the Red Devil offense on its game winning drive, paving the way for Murphy and running backs Tyler Kelly and Kevin Kolomalu.
“Our offensive line was crazy that drive,” Murphy said. “We were running all over them. The line did an amazing job tonight.”
Coach Child was pleased with the performance of his team and is excited to build off of the victory.
“Dixie battled all night and our kids did too,” Child said. “I’m proud of the way our guys rallied back after losing the lead and defense came up big there at the end. It’s a great way to start the season.”