Springville’s second half explosion for 27 second half points against Provo Friday night was exactly what the Red Devils needed to get back on track at the midway point of the prep gridiron season.
But the biggest play of the game came at the very end of the second quarter when Springville junior Bradey Mortensen high-pointed a ball for a 27-yard touchdown connection from senior quarterback Kade Dellamas with just five seconds left in the half.
That score gave Springville (2-3, 1-1) all the momentum it needed to explode past Provo, 41-14, and earn its first Region 8 victory in the 2020 season.
“Morty’s (Mortensen) catch in the first half gave us life," Red Devil head coach Willy Child said. "There was some adversity in the first half and Provo played really well. But I love the way our guys competed and got after it. It feels good to win.”
Mortensen’s catch indeed sparked Springville, which never trailed again as the Red Devils dominated the second half.
Dellamas tossed three touchdown passes while junior Seth Rigtrup ran for 154 yards and another three scores to pace the Springville attack. Mortensen caught two of those touchdown passes for the Red Devils.
Springville had struggled in recent weeks after gaining a win versus Dixie in the opening game of the season. But the Red Devils might be getting back to the type of quality football its fans have become accustomed to over the decades.
Child knows that a win against Provo isn’t easy.
“Provo has beat us the last two years," Child said. "They always play us tough. They’re a good team and it’s a good region. It’s always good to get a win.”
Provo junior Jace Welsch did excite the home crowd with a 47-yard scamper in the second half that cut Springville’s lead to 21-14.
But the Red Devils countered with 20 points in the final stanza. Will Penrod’s fourth-quarter pick and 20-yard return, which set up a Red Devil score, was the back-breaker.
For Provo head coach Kirk Chambers, there are some concerns, mostly on the offensive side of the ball as Provo (2-2, 1-1) has only scored 53 points in four contests.
“We've got to go find answers on how we can move the ball and maintain drives," Chambers said. "We put our defense on field the whole night and in the first half they came up with big turnovers to keep us in the game.”
The Provo head coach felt that unless his team could find some consistency that things would turn against his team which it did in the second half.
“We couldn’t counter punch," Chambers said. "A game like that eventually breaks, and it broke open. Springville does what Springville does. They are a hard-nosed football team and they’re going to run the ball. And you know what you're getting into when you get into a game with Springville. They were better at what they did then what we did.”
Both teams will have tough non-league contests next week.
Springville will host undefeated Brighton (5-0) while Provo will also be at home against Lehi (3-2), who took undefeated 6A powerhouse Pleasant Grove to the brink, losing 35-29 in overtime.