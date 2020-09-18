It wasn't easy for Timpview dean of students Tom Fell to keep head football coach Andy Stokes from going into the Thunderbird locker room before Friday's nonregion game against Cyprus.
"I told him he wasn't going in there tonight and he went with the flow," Fell said. "He didn't know what was going on but he knew something was up."
In the locker room, the Timpview athletes were changing into special uniforms created specifically for this game by PROLOOK Sports, an Orem company that provides sports apparel to teams throughout the world.
A few minutes later, Stokes found out what the secrecy was about as his team came onto the field with the hashtag, #Tia'sTribe, on the uniforms, in support of Andy Stokes' wife Tia Stokes, who is battling acute myeloid leukemia.
It was announced on the public address system that the jerseys, as well as t-shirts and hats, would be available to purchase with 100% of the proceeds going to the Stokes family to help pay for the medical costs.
As his team rushed toward him after breaking through a paper "Tia'sTribe" banner, Andy Stokes couldn't help but be emotional.
"It was so cool to see," Fell said. "He felt the love and all the hard work that went into having that one brief moment."
On the balcony of the Timpview football building at the north end of the field, Tia Stokes stood watching and battling her own emotions.
"It's incredible to see so much love," Tia Stokes said. "I'm overwhelmed by all the love and support. I don't know how to thank everyone, especially for this. I had no idea. To see the jerseys and the t-shirts and the hats, I'm just so grateful. I'm speechless — and as my husband can tell you that doesn't happen often."
No one could've known that the actions of the school and PROLOOK Sports to put together such a surprise would come at such an opportune moment for the Stokes family.
"We've been waiting on tests to see if the cancer is hereditary and if one of my sibling could be a bone-marrow transplant match," Tia Stokes said. "At 3 p.m. today we learned that the cancer is not hereditary and that my brother is a 100% match. There is only a 25% chance that a sibling would be a match, so it's amazing."
While that is just one step toward getting the bone-marrow transplant Tia Stokes needs to battle her cancer, it is certainly good news and enough to make the family already be feeling strong emotions. The added surprise of the special support at the game just made the experience that much stronger.
Dustin Rhodes, founder and CEO of PROLOOK Sports, said it is a privilege to be able to support the Stokes family in their battle.
"We're thrilled to be a part of it," Rhodes said. "Two years ago, we did something similar to support the family of an assistant coach at Spanish Fork, one whose daughter had leukemia. It was a super-emotional thing. Tia Stokes has done so much in talking about her situation, so we wanted to get involved. This is right in our backyard, so this is super-fun for us."
Timpview principal Fidel Montero said having support like this come together is extremely rewarding right now.
"During all the uncertainty of COVID-19 and in their battle with cancer, seeing people support like this is special," Montero said. "Having our athletes, parents, school and community work to make this happen for them had been so great to see."
Tia Stokes had a unique perspective. For many years, she worked on non-profit efforts to aid families who dealt with cancer and other challenges.
When it became a situation where she was on the other side and was the one receiving such support, she saw things in a different light.
"I've gained a huge family with members all over the world," Tia Stokes said. "My testimony has grown because of the faith of so many people who don't even know us. I know that on this journey, the only thing I can control is my reaction. I could have miserable cancer or I could have happy cancer. I still have my days were the treatments are hard or a feel terrible. But I don't have to be stuck with that. I can rise up and try again."
She said she has seen the impact through social media and also through regular mail.
"We had to get a post-office box because we have gotten so many letters," Tia Stokes said. "I've heard from people who have struggled with mental illness or chronic illness, people who deal with all sorts of things. We all have our 'hards' but we have to realize that we aren't alone, that we can keep going."
Fell understands what the Stokes family is facing in a unique way. Not only did he coach Andy Stokes on the football field at Snow College and at William Penn, but his father battled the same type of cancer before dying five years ago.
"To know to some extent what they are going through is helpful," Fell said. "They have my utmost support and admiration."
As Tia Stokes stood watching the Thunderbird football team wear the #Tia'sTribe shirts as it rolled past Cyprus (Timpview was up by 46 points after three quarters of play), she took a moment to reflect on just how blessed she is.
"It's incredible to experience this, to feel all the love and gratitude," she said.