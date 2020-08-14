When Lone Peak senior Siale Tahi lined up for a crack at his third touchdown against Timpview on Friday night, a Knights coach on the sideline remarked, “If he scores again his head isn’t going to fit into his helmet anymore.”
There are worse problems in the world than dealing with a confident running back.
Tahi did score three short-yardage touchdowns in Lone Peak’s 24-0 shutout of the T-Birds to open the 2020 season and also set up one of his scores with an interception. It was part of a dominating night for the Knights defense, led by Tahi, unblockable defensive end John Henry Daley and a host of others playing their first meaningful varsity minutes.
Lone Peak held Timpview to 170 total yards, with nearly half of them coming in the fourth quarter when the Knights already had a comfortable lead. The T-Birds did their best to establish a running game featuring Targhee Lambson. He finished with 104 yards on the ground but it took him 30 carries to get there.
“They (the defense) showed up tonight, didn’t they?” Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank said. “We expected that from our defensive line and our two returning backers in Siale and (Luke) Durfey. We had some questions in the secondary and they came up and tackled really well. I think the defense overall looked really good.”
Daley – younger brother of BYU commit Michael Daley -- was particularly impressive, spending so much time in the opponents’ backfield he could have earned a Timpview varsity letter. Daley had two sacks and two knocked down passes as well as numerous pressures.
“His motor is just always running,” Brockbank said. “That Daley family, for whatever reason their motor never stops. The difference between he and Michael is that John Henry’s mouth never stops, either. Michael was a lot more quiet. John Henry never stops and he never takes plays off.”
John Henry Daley defended his vocal approach to the game.
“It’s something I’ve always done with my brother growing up,” he said. “It’s something that gets me competitive and into the game so I love doing it.”
Lone Peak got its first score after sniffing out a Timpview fake punt and taking over at the T-Birds 36-yard line. A few plays later, the Knights lined up in a Wildcat goal line formation and Tahi blasted over from the one for a 7-0 lead. Ben Miller added a 37-yard field for a 10-0 Lone Peak halftime lead.
Tahi – nephew to former BYU and NFL running back Fahu Tahi – repeated his goal-line performance twice more in the second half.
Siale Tahi said he broke his ankle last year in the home opener against Timpview.
“I came out here wanting payback and to redeem myself from last year,” he said. “I just follow my linemen. The blockers are a huge part. They made some big holes and I just went right behind them.”
Timpview got into the red zone against Lone Peak three times – once on a blocked punt by Braxton Feley, once after an interception by Logan Fano and again in the fourth quarter after Lambson had a couple of big runs.
Each time, the Knights defense turned the T-Birds away without a score.
“Until they score, it doesn’t matter if they go 99 yards,” Brockbank said. “We harp on that. If you give up a big play just step up and get the next play. Until they get into the end zone, we don’t hang our heads.”
Timpview's defense, with returning All-State players such as Fano and Raider Damuni, put up a good fight and held the Lone Peak offense under 200 yards (177). But the T-Birds didn't capitalize on their breaks and struggled to find consistency in the passing game.
Next week Lone Peak (1-0) hosts Jordan and Timpview (0-1) will play at American Fork.