There's no doubt Lehi running back Takeshi Faupula led the way in the Pioneers’ 35-21 road victory at Provo Friday night.
The 215-pound senior running back muscled his way to three rushing touchdowns, amassing 113 yards on those three rushes alone. His final touchdown went for 58 yards and put the Pioneers on top 28-14 in the fourth quarter.
Faupula credited his offensive linemen for his impressive performance.
“I was seeing great blocking," Faupula said. "My linemen do an amazing job of blocking. I just follow their butts. All credit should go to them.”
Lehi was focused on bouncing back after its devastating overtime loss to Pleasant Grove in its previous game.
“We really were emphasizing on coming back and not dropping our heads after that loss," Faupula said.
The Pioneers showed that focus from the opening kickoff, never trailing the Bulldogs on Friday night.
The Pioneers scored the first two touchdowns of the game. The first came when senior quarterback Creyton Cooper found fellow senior Grady Gonzalez over the middle of the field for a 22-yard touchdown pass. Lehi extended its lead to 14-0 when Faupula scampered 28 yards into the end zone.
Bulldog sophomore running back Jamison Harward matched Faupula with a 26-yard score of his own before the half.
Faupula felt that the Pioneers needed to have a better first-half performance.
“The past couple games we have not been doing so good in the first half and then picking it up in the second,” he said.
Provo played well in the second half, despite a sluggish start. The Bulldogs’ second half began with an impressive drive that notched the game at 14-14. The drive started with good field position, spanned 45 yards, and culminated in a 2-yard touchdown run by Harward.
Lehi responded with an 80-yard drive that was capped off by a Faupula rushing touchdown. The power back carried the ball 27 yards for his second score of the night. The Pioneers would score two more touchdowns to seal the victory.
Lehi will next look to remain unbeaten in region play when it returns home to face Timpview while Provo will play its third region game when it welcomes Wasatch to its field.
Both games are scheduled to be played on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.