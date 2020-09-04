Maple Mountain senior quarterback Tyler Nelson had a conversation with teammate and friend Bryson McQuivey leading up to Friday night's football game on the road against rival Springville.
"He talked to me in the middle of the week and said he wanted to give me his jersey for this game, but he knew that it was my last game against Springville and so he asked if I wanted to wear my own jersey," Nelson said Friday night. "I told him I wanted him with me on the field."
At that point, Nelson and the rest of the Golden Eagles didn't know what had happened when McQuivey, who has been battling sarcoma (a cancer that starts in tissues like bone or muscle), had gone in for more tests.
The news of the results didn't come until Friday night before the game against the Red Devils.
"I didn't find out until in the locker room 15 minutes before the game," Nelson said. "We do senior quotes and Bryson shared that his cancer was back. It was an emotional hit. We knew we had to play harder for him."
Maple Mountain came out determined to beat Springville for their teammate, an achievement the Golden Eagles hadn't accomplished since 2012.
It wasn't an easy task, as Maple Mountain got up but had to stave off a late Red Devil rally. In the end, however, the Golden Eagles made enough plays to get the 29-15 victory and end their losing streak.
"Getting this win feels great," Maple Mountain head coach Brad Burtenshaw said. "The kids have been working hard for this. Springville is a tough team every year."
He had to pause for a moment to deal with his emotions when he talked about seeing Nelson play well while wearing McQuivey's jersey.
"We found out the cancer was back today, so I can't express what it means," Burtenshaw said. "To see Tyler do that while wearing No. 15, it means the world."
Arguably the biggest play of the game for Nelson came in the fourth quarter after the Golden Eagles had seen a turnover turn into a touchdown for the Red Devils, cutting Maple Mountain's lead to 21-15 with plenty of time still on the clock.
On the next possession, the visitors faced a crucial third-and-7 from their own 23-yard line. Nelson took the snap but the play he was hoping to make to the left wasn't there and the Springville defense was closing in fast.
"I dropped back and took off to the right," Nelson said. "I knew I had to get seven yards or we were probably going to have to punt, so I just put my head down and tried to get as many yards as I could."
Nelson ended up gaining 15 yards and two plays later Maple Mountain was back in the end zone.
Nelson hit Golden Eagle senior running back Thomas Weight for the score. It was Weight's third touchdown of the game to go with 148 all-purpose yards (126 rushing, 22 receiving) and a successful two-point conversion reception.
"Thomas is a workhorse," Burtenshaw said. "He runs hard, has good speed and does everything we ask him to do. I'm very happy that he came through with that performance."
Weight started the scoring for the Golden Eagles and it came at a key time early in the second quarter.
Springville got on the board first on a 1-yard dive by senior quarterback Kade Dellamas and Weight said that deflated the Maple Mountain sideline a little bit.
"On that next drive, I knew we needed someone to pick up the energy," Weight said. "When I scored, that got the energy back up and we kept it going."
Weight made a great run, breaking a few tackles on his way to a 35-yard score to tie things up.
His second touchdown put the Golden Eagles up for good as he caught a pass on the sideline for an 11-yard score later in the second quarter.
Maple Mountain doubled its lead when Nelson connected with senior wide receiver Aedan Seiuli and Seiuli took it to the house for what ended up being a 56-yard TD pass.
It looked like the Golden Eagles were going to put the game away with a drive late in the third quarter but Springville junior Brady Mortensen stepped in front of a pass near the goal line and made a big interception.
The Red Devils turned that into a touchdown pass from Dellemas to junior Will Penrod from three yards out to set the stage for the big Maple Mountain drive.
Springville had a couple of chances to improve their odds of winning but a couple of costly penalties took touchdowns off the board and the Red Devils also had a fumbled exchange inside the Maple Mountain 5-yard line.
"It was a great game," Springville head coach Willy Child said. "They found ways to win. Credit to Maple Mountain. They made the plays and we didn't."
Maple Mountain (3-1) believes they have to pieces to put together something special this year.
"This is our team, the team we've wanted for a long time," Weight said. "This is our year and we want it."
The Golden Eagles next host Murray on Sept. 11 while Springville (1-3) will look to get back on track when it plays at Provo on the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.