At halftime of Friday’s 5A state football championship game between Orem and Timpview at Cedar Valley High in Eagle Mountain — by far the biggest, most intense game of the season — Tiger head coach Gabe Sewell had a message for his team.
Relax.
“We went inside at halftime and said, ‘take a deep breath ... relax,’” Sewell said. “Then it was let’s go. Let’s finish this fight. And they did.”
Orem came out after the break and marched 79 yards in eight plays, scoring on a two-yard run by senior Paxton Skipps to break a 6-6 tie.
The Tigers would never trail again, scoring two more second-half touchdowns and holding off a late Timpview rally to get the 26-13 victory and secure the fourth straight state title for Orem.
“Timpview has great players,” Tiger senior offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia said. “I’ve known those boys for awhile now. It was a heck of a game. I had great time balling out with my brothers this last time before I leave. I’m speechless. There are no words to describe how it feels. I’m just so happy.”
Skipps said the Orem knew it could play better than it did in the first half.
“This is something we prepared for this whole year,” Skipps said. “Our plan was to stop the run first and when we did that, they had to pass. They got a couple but our defense could’ve kept stopping them.”
After the initial Tiger scoring drive, the Thunderbird title hopes were dealt a devastating blow.
Timpview senior defensive lineman Logan Fano got carried away in the moment and drew his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game (he had been flagged for throwing the ball in the air after a blocked kick in the first half), resulting in him being disqualified for the remainder of the game.
“You take your best defensive player out of the game and all of sudden they start moving the ball up and down the field,” Thunderbird head coach Andy Stokes said. “It’s no surprise. You’ve got to play the game the way the referees want you to play it.”
Orem added a seven-yard touchdown run by senior running back Joe Smith after an interception by junior cornerback Jaxon Beckstrom set the Tigers up with good field position.
The Tigers then added a final TD when junior Kolton Brown-Dye weaved his way for a 23-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.
With the Orem defense setting the tone by keeping Timpview in check, the lead proved to be insurmountable.
“We are lucky to have this defense, lucky to be a part of this team,” Tiger senior quarterback Micah Fe’a said. “We were blessed to have the defense step it up. They led the team for us.”
Even though Timpview was without Fano and had lost dynamic senior running back Targhee Lambson in an injury earlier in the game, the T’Birds refused to surrender quietly and tried to mount a huge comeback.
“The kids played for four quarters,” Stokes said. “They will always battle. We had two chances at the end of the game to make it happen but we couldn’t put it through. They fought the entire way.”
Timpview narrowed the gap with a beautiful 14-yard pass from junior quarterback Liu Aumavae to senior Ammon Key in the corner of the end zone.
The Thunderbirds then got a defensive stop and marched back down the field, but got stopped inside the Orem 10-yard line and turned the ball over on downs.
Timpview got one more chance to rally when the Tigers bobbled an exchange on the next play, but the Orem defense rose to the challenge and kept Timpview out of the end zone on four consecutive plays.
“I was emotional on the sideline,” Skipps said. “When they stopped them on that fourth down, I started crying. It was crazy. That was beautiful. It was such a statement.”
Sewell couldn’t keep the pride and emotion from his voice as he talked about that final goal-line stand.
“That goal-line stand still has me going,” Sewell said. “There were a lot of times I would look at my defensive coordinator and say, ‘hey, we good? Can we go for this?’ And he said, ‘let’s ride it. It’s now or nothing.’ When we needed to make a stop, we did.”
Although Skipps was also dinged up and wasn’t on the field for the final sequence, he still was a huge difference-maker for Orem. He was second on the team with 10 tackles, while also scoring two touchdowns.
His first score was a 36-yard run on third-and-1 play where he broke through the line and outraced the Timpview defense to the end zone.
“It was beautiful,” Skipps said with a grin. “I’ve never scored a touchdown like that before. I couldn’t have done it without the blocks of my offensive lineman and my fullback.”
That touchdown tied the game, since the Thunderbirds got on the board first on a 37-yard pass from Aumavae to Key.
In the end, however, Orem was able to make the plays it needed to on both sides of the ball to secure the victory.
Stokes said even though things didn’t go how he wanted, he was pleased with what his team accomplished in 2020.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Stokes said. “I hope they can take this experience and be better at life. Most people aren’t playing football this year, so we are grateful to be here. We are grateful for the kids, the seniors. They got us here. To be able to be with them as long as we could, that’s something we have to be grateful for.”
The Tigers got to be the ones to once again raise the 5A state title trophy.
“I feel joy and happiness for the kids,” Sewell said. “It’s all about them. They are the ones on the field. Our job as coaches is to funnel the energy in the right way so that they overcome things. They did that today. They were able to finish the game strong.”
Fe’a added: “All the boys were happy. We are blessed, all of us. I’m blessed to be with these boys and win our fourth title. I’m just blessed.”