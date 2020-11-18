Timpview senior linebacker Logan Fano and senior running back Targhee Lambson took a little time before practice on Monday to exchange some trash talk.
No, it wasn’t about their on-field performance. It was about their preferred NFL teams.
“His NFL team is so bad,” Lambson said with a grin. “The Chargers? I don’t even know what is wrong with him. Don’t even get me started.”
Fano admitted that the Los Angeles Chargers have had a tough season but said Lambson’s team was going to end up in the same position.
“The Chicago Bears started out good but I think they are going to end up with the same record as the Chargers,” Fano said. “It’s going to be a losing record.”
They both probably hope to see some sort of a big turnaround for their respective pro favorite but that is out of their control.
What they have controlled, however, is the big turnaround the Thunderbirds have put together this fall.
“Those guys are part of the group of kids who really helped turn the culture here,” Timpview head coach Andy Stokes said. “They’ve done a good job. They love football. They don’t just love Friday night but they love everything. They don’t miss workouts, they always work out as hard as they can, they practice hard. Everything is full speed with them and that is a big deal when your leadership team is like that. I’m grateful for them and to be a part of their maturation process.”
At one point, the T’Birds were 0-3 with all three losses coming by at least 10 points.
Since then, Timpview has surged to seven wins in eight games, weathered the COVID-19 pandemic impacts and put themselves back in the 5A state championship game.
“It’s been a roller coaster this season, to say the least,” Fano said. “We started out 0-3 and I think a lot of people counted us out after those first three games. But we didn’t really care what anybody else thought. We believed in each other and what we had here. We knew we could overcome all the trials we had to overcome.”
Fano and the Thunderbird defense stood tall during the resurgence, holding every opponent in those seven wins to 24 points or fewer.
“That’s what our defense does,” Lambson said. “I love all my boys over there. They really get us going. Once they start playing well, we on offense know we can’t leave them out there like that, so we elevate our game so it compliments our game.”
Lambson had to spend much of the season watching as he tried to come back from a torn meniscus.
“It was frustrating at first but I know that God has a plan,” Lambson said. “I wanted to stay focused and use the time to mature more mentally, to fine-tune my skills so when I came back I was a more complete player. I wouldn’t have it other way. This is how it was supposed to be.”
Since he returned in mid-October, Lambson has started to regain his old form, including gaining 196 yards on 25 carries in Timpview’s 35-24 win at No. 1-seed Brighton.
“It felt great, fitting back into the offense,” Lambson said. “Everything is working out well.”
Fano said it has made a huge impact to have Lambson’s dynamic rushing on the Thunderbird offense.
“The other running backs balled out while Targhee was out but he is one of my childhood friends,” Fano said. “Seeing him come back, for me personally and for the defense, it gives us a boost. On defense, we want to get that guy back on the field making plays.”
The two seniors believe Timpview is clicking on all cylinders as it prepares to face rival Orem in the 5A title game
“It’s going to be a battle and that’s what we wanted,” Lambson said. “We knew this would be the matchup. It was kind of destined. We saw them from the beginning and now that it’s hear, we’ve got to go execute and get the W.”
Fano added: “This is something that the seniors have been working for for a long time. We had to go through a lot of changes in the program. All the events led up to this playoff run and going into this championship game.”
The 5A championship is scheduled to take place at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain on Friday at 3 p.m.