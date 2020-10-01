5A Football State Championship - Orem vs Timpview 06
The highly anticipated Orem at Timpview football game this Friday has been canceled.

According to the Deseret News, a player on the T-Birds roster tested positive for COVID-19 last week and the team is in quarantine as a cautionary measure.

The Tigers and T-Birds faced off in last year's Class 5A title game, which Orem won 21-7. 

Orem interim coach Gabe Sewell has taken to social media to try and find a game for the Tigers on Friday. The last time Orem took the field was on Sept. 11, a 24-7 loss to Lone Peak.

The Timpview-Orem matchup is one of ten high school football games cancelled around the state on Friday, including a non-region affair between Maple Mountain and Mountain Ridge.

