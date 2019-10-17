A panel of the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Board-of-Trustees upheld a decision by the UHSAA Executive Committee regarding the forfeiture of games by Lone Peak High School’s football program for the use of an ineligible player.
The panel of the Board-of-Trustees found the panel of the Executive Committee had correctly interpreted UHSAA Article 7, Section 6 of the UHSAA Constitution and Bylaws – a series of governing documents that are approved by UHSAA membership for the governance of the Association’s activities – that outline the Association’s policy regarding the playing of ineligible players.
It was determined that the player in question was ineligible and remains ineligible, per the guidelines of the UHSAA Transfer Rule. Additionally, the panel of the Board of Trustees found the case was handled according to the published policies and procedures, which are outlined in Article 2, Section 4 in Interpretations and Guidelines Section B of the UHSAA By-Laws.
Thursday’s ruling means Lone Peak -- the defending Class 6A champions -- will forfeit five season wins. The team’s RPI score will be calculated with the forfeits in place. Lone Peak’s victory over Pleasant Grove on Wednesday will not be affected. The UHSAA Football RPI reveal is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m.