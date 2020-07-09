Facing the real possibility that college and professional sports may be put on hold this fall, Utah sports fans did get one piece of good news on Thursday.
The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) unanimously approved fall sports and activities for the upcoming school year in a Board of Trustees Zoom meeting held on Thursday.
This spring, the UHSAA cancelled all sports and activities due to the coronavirus.
The move doesn’t guarantee fall sports will go off as planned, only that the UHSAA is continuing to plan for it to happen. The board will meet again in three weeks to reassess its decision.
Fall sports include football, cross country, volleyball, girls soccer, girls tennis, baseball (for 1A schools) and boys golf.
Safety measures are in place based on Utah’s color-codes risk phases. Schools will be asked clean and sanitize facilities and equipment and to encourage social distancing as much as possible. In addition, each school will be subject to local county health department guidelines.
Official practices for fall sports generally start in late July or early August, with first events slated for early to mid-August.
More on this story to come