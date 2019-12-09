Another great year in football for Utah County with ten teams ranked in the Top 25 in this last power poll. Add in a big win by Westlake in the playoffs and an excellent overall season by Mountain View, Utah Valley made its mark on the football season. And a fine season for Cedar Valley in its first year of competition. It should be noted that American Leadership Academy (ALA) put together its first winning season in school history as well as winning their first playoff game in program history, a great win over the defending 3A champions, Summit Academy.
Corner Canyon started No. 1 and finished at the top. The Chargers have gone 38-1 over the last three seasons, and their only loss was to Skyridge by a single point in the 2017 semifinals. Adding Corner Canyon to Region 4 was definitely overkill but the nice thing about the new RPI/Playoff system was that schools like Westlake got a chance to go to the playoffs. In both football and volleyball all six Region 4 schools made the field of 16.
The new playoff format also helped Lone Peak who would have technically tied with Westlake for fifth place and missed the playoffs without the new format. Unfortunately, because of the UHSAA sanctions, the Knights were seeded No. 20. This meant that the Knights took out Riverton, certainly a team that deserved to be in the top 16 teams, way too early. But even more egregious, was Lone Peak meeting Skyridge in the second round (now the Round of 16) and taking out the Falcons prematurely.
Provo won its first outright region title since the 1980’s but were seeded second in the 5A tournament behind Region 8 rival Salem Hills, a team the Bulldogs beat in the regular season on the road.
The 5A seedings were indeed curious. Region 7 teams played tougher schedules than other 5A teams but weren’t exactly rewarded. Orem won the state tournament from its No. 12 seed and took out Brighton in the second round and Olympus in the quarterfinals, a game that definitely should have been played at Rice-Eccles. The No. 12 seeded Tigers then soundly defeated fellow Utah County team Salem Hills, seeded No. 1, 51-14. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the bracket, Timpview emerged from its No. 10 seed and beat No. 11 seed Lehi in the semifinals. It should be noted because of Orem’s and Timpview’s low seeds, both actually ended up playing 15 games, a state record.This meant all four 5A semifinalists came from Utah County.
In 6A, American Fork represented the county and took second for the second straight year. The Cavemen, seeded at No. 7, avenged a loss to No. 2 seed Herriman in the quarterfinals and took down No. 6 East in the semifinals, a team that the Cavemen beat earlier in the season.
One other odd thing with the all-comer state tournament, except in 3A where only 16 out of 18 teams went to state, this allowed Granger and Mountain Ridge to earn the dubious honor of now losing the most games in a season with 11. One thing the UHSAA might tweak is somewhat limiting the number of playoff teams, a suggestion out there is to have four wildcard entries based on the RPI that would play seeds 13-16 in the 4A-6A classifications. And perhaps, slight adjustments could be made in the pairings so that teams from the same region don’t play each other in the very first round. Having Timpanogos having to go to Timpview in back-to-back weeks and get thrashed seemed like cruel and unusual punishment for the Timberwolves.
One school, Cottonwood, decided to skip the playoffs altogether. This meant Springville got a bye in the first round. Timpview coach Andy Stokes, when interviewed after the Timpanogos game, said he was glad that his team was able to play in the first round.
In several interviews, UHSAA Executive Director Rob Cuff said the RPI thing will likely be tweaked. One suggestion here is that head-to-head meetings and winning region be given some amount of points in any system. Provo was seeded lower than Salem Hills despite winning region and as co-Region 7 champions, Timpview and Orem being seeded No. 10 and No. 12 respectively certainly suggest the computers are spitting out questionable data.
Out of the five classifications, Beaver and Corner Canyon, who both ended up undefeated at 14-0, were the only top seeded teams to win. In 5A, No. 12 Orem claimed the championship, in 4A No. 2 ranked Sky View took home the gold trophy, and in 3A No. 5 seeded Morgan ended up on top. But the No. 1 seed did advance to the championship game in all but one classification.
Rank/School/Previous Rank (Change)/Note
1. Corner Canyon (6A) 14-0 1 (NC) Moving up to 6A no problem for Chargers
2. American Fork (6A) 10-5 6 (+4) Cavemen peaked just at the right time
3. East (6A) 10-4 4 (+1) Leopards finally got a win over Bingham
4. Lone Peak (6A) 4-10** 7 (+3) Controversies aside, Knights prove wares
5. Herriman (6A) 9-3 2 (-3) Mustangs bumped by AF in playoff rematch
6. Bingham (6A) 8-3 3 (-3) Miners taken out by East in quarterfinals
7. Skyridge (6A) 7-3 5 (-2) Bounced early in 6A playoffs by Lone Peak
8. Sky View (4A) 13-1 12 (+4) Only loss was to 6A Skyridge 18-10
9. Orem (5A) 10-4 13 (+4) Program wins third straight championship
10. Kearns (6A) 10-2 10 (NC) Cougars taken out by Lone Peak
11. Olympus (5A) 10-2 11 (NC) Titans lost to Orem 31-28 in quarterfinals
12. Timpview (5A) 11-4* 14 (+2) Thunderbirds make 5A championship
13. Syracuse (6A) 9-3 18 (+5) Region 1 champs ousted in quarterfinals
14. Pleasant Grove (6A) 8-4 8 (-6) Viking season ends at Syracuse
15. Lehi (5A) 10-4 16 (+1) Pioneers make 5A semifinals
16. Provo (5A) 9-3 17 (+1) Two of three losses to rival Timpview
17. Salem Hills (5A) 11-2 19 (+2) Skyhawk season ended by Orem
18. Farmington (5A) 9-2* 20 (+2) 5A quarterfinal run by second-year school
19. Park City (4A) 13-1 24 (+5) Denied 4A title by Sky View
20. Woods Cross (5A) 8-3 22 (+2) Nice overall season by Wildcat program
21. Brighton (5A) 8-3 23 (+2) Bengals back on winning track
22. Pine View (4A) 9-3 21 (-2) Season ended by Park City in 4A semis
23. Roy (6A) 7-4 29 (+6) Royals move to 6A and compete well
24. Wasatch (5A) 8-5 26 (+2) Wasps have nice season
25. Springville (5A) 6-4 27 (+2) Red Devils bounced by Timpview
26. Dixie (4A) 9-3 28 (+2) Flyer season ended in 4A semifinals
27. Riverton (6A) 6-5 9 (-18) Unlucky to draw Lone Peak in 6A playoffs
28. Alta (5A) 5-5 15 (-13) Nice win over Lehi highlight of season
29. Highland (5A) 8-4 25 (-4) Rams taken out by Wasatch
30. Beaver (2A) 14-0 30 (NC) One of two undefeated teams in Utah
31. Green Canyon (4A) 8-4 32 (+1) Lost to Pine View in 4A quarterfinals
32. Morgan (3A) 12-1 39 (+7) Stingy defense leads Trojan to 3A title
33. Fremont (6A) 6-5 34 (+1) Corner Canyon ends season
34. Stansbury (4A) 8-4 37 (+3) Stallions make trip to 4A quarterfinals
35. Murray (5A) 8-4 43 (+8) Spartans have nice season
36. Westlake (6A) 3-9* 45 (+9) Thunder prove itself with playoff win
37. Juab (3A) 12-2 33 (-4) Wasps make 3A championship game
38. Hunter (6A) 8-3 47 (+9) Two of three losses to rival Kearns
39. Snow Canyon (4A) 6-5 46 (+7) Warriors played well at end of season
40. North Sanpete (3A) 11-2 35 (-5) Hawks make it 3A semifinals
41. Grantsville (3A) 10-3 36 (-5) Season highlighted by win over Morgan
42. Mountain View (4A) 9-3 38 (-4) 2019 was a good year for the Bruins
43. Desert Hills (4A) 5-5 42 (-1) Thunder season ended by Snow Canyon
44. Bountiful (5A) 5-7 40 (-4) Braves finished the season well
45. Bonneville (5A) 6-5 41 (-4) Lakers put together winning year
46. Jordan (6A) 3-8* 59 (+13) Beat West Jordan in 6A playoffs
47. Manti (3A) 8-3 50 (+3) Templars lost to Morgan in 3A playoffs
48. West Jordan (6A) 5-6 44 (-4) Jags lose in 6A playoffs to Jordan
49. Layton (6A) 3-8 69 (+20) Lancers stunned Weber in 6A playoffs
50. Weber (6A) 6-5 31 (-19) Warriors lose to Layton in 6A first round
51. Mountain Crest (4A) 5-7 52 (+1) Mustangs ended season strong
52. West (6A) 4-6 51 (-1) Panthers bounced by Fremont in 6A wars
53. Maple Mountain (5A) 5-6 48 (-5) Golden Eagles bounced by Bountiful
54. Milford (2A) 11-2 58 (+4) Tigers only losses on season to Beaver
55. Cedar City (4A) 5-6 63 (+8) Green Canyon ended season
56. Davis (6A) 4-6 49 (-7) Darts bounced by Westlake in 6A playoffs
57. Ridgeline (4A) 4-8 53 (-4) Season ended by Dixie in 4A playoffs
58. Box Elder (5A) 3-8 60 (+2) Bees played Alta tough in 5A first round
59. Duchesne (2A) 10-2 71 (+12) Eagles only losses to Beaver and Milford
60. Millard (2A) 10-3 61 (+1) Milford ends Eagle season in heartbreaker
61. Bear River (4A) 5-7 62 (+3) Bears did get one playoff win
62. Northridge (6A) 2-8 54 (-8) Knights lose to rival Roy in 6A playoffs
63. Viewmont (5A) 3-8 55 (-8) Vikings were a playoff victim of Orem
64. Skyline (5A) 4-7 56 (-8) Eagle season ends at Murray
65. Juan Diego (3A) 5-6 64 (-1) Soaring Eagle knocked out in 3A by Juab
66. Spanish Fork (5A) 4-7 57 (-9) Dons lose to Bonneville in 5A first round
67. ALA (3A) 7-5 77 (+10) Eagles get first playoff win in school history
68. Payson (5A) 3-8 65 (-3) Lions get some wins early in season
69. Richfield (3A) 7-5 74 (+5) Wildcats get big 3A playoff win at San Juan
70. Cedar Valley (4A) 5-7 67 (-3) Aviators have nice first season
71. San Juan (3A) 8-3 68 (-3) Upset by Richfield in 3A first round
72. Logan (4A) 3-8 70 (-2) Grizzlies have rough season
73. Tooele (4A) 4-7 71 (-3) Buffs season ended by Mountain View
74. Enterprise (2A) 6-5 78 (+4) Wolves managed a playoff win
75. Summit Academy (3A)5-6 66 (-9) Lost 3A playoff battle to ALA
76. Copper Hills (6A) 4-7 79 (+3) Some early season wins then Region 2 hit
77. Timpanogos (5A) 1-10 73 (-4) Drew Timpview in 5A playoffs and lost
78. Kanab (2A) 5-5 84 (+6) Playoff win at Monticello impressive
79. Grand County (3A) 5-6 75 (-4) Red Devils a 3A playoff victim of Manti
80. Parowan (2A) 5-6 85 (+5) Rams represented themselves well in 2A
81. North Sevier (2A) 4-8 94 (+14) Wolfpack score impressive 2A playoff win
82. Cyprus (6A) 2-9 81 (-1) Pirates end season with loss at Syracuse
83. Taylorsville (6A) 2-9 83 (NC) Warriors end season at Pleasant Grove
84. Delta (3A) 3-8 82 (-2) Season not up to traditional standards
85. Clearfield (6A) 1-10 86 (+1) Falcons did score big against Northridge
86. South Summit (3A) 3-7 76 (-10) Off the field issues plagued season
87. North Summit (2A) 6-4 80 (-7) Downed by North Sevier in 2A playoffs
88. Hillcrest (5A) 2-9 88 (NC) Wasatch ended Husky season
89. Crimson Cliffs (4A) 1-9 90 (+1) New school managed one win on season
90. Ogden (4A) 3-8 87 (-3) Season stopped at Logan
91. Hurricane (4A) 1-9 89 (-2) Tigers end season with loss at Ridgeline
92. Granger (6A) 0-11 93 (+1) Ended with a state record 11 losses
93. Mountain Ridge (5A) 0-11 96 (+3) See Granger above
94. Union (3A) 2-9 95 (+1) Cougars ousted by Grantsville in 3A
95. South Sevier (3A) 2-9 98 (+3) Lost to Juab in 3A first round
96. Canyon View (4A) 1-9 91 (-5) Another dreadful season for Falcons
97. Monticello (2A) 6-4 92 (-5) Brutal loss to Kanab in 2A playoffs
98. Gunnison (2A) 3-7 97 (-1) Season ends at Parowan
99. Ben Lomond (4A) 1-10 99 (NC) Scots did get win against Uintah
100. Emery (3A) 1-9 104 (+4) Rough season for Spartans
101. Carbon (3A) 1-9 105 (+4) Dinos lone win against Judge Memorial
102. Judge Memorial (3A) 1-8 102 (NC) Did not qualify for 3A playoffs
103. Layton Christian (2A) 2-8 103 (NC) Blanked by Enterprise in 2A playoffs
104. Uintah (4A) 1-10 100 (-4) Lone win over Providence Hall
105. Providence Hall (I) 1-9 101 (-4) Played a school from each classification
106. Whitehorse (I) 4-2 106 (NC) Raiders got big win over rival to finish year
107. Monument Valley (I) 3-3 107 (NC) Lost to rival Whitehorse to end season
108. Rich (2A) 0-9 108 (NC) Not used to winless seasons
109. Cottonwood (5A) 0-10 109 (NC) School petitioned NOT to play in playoffs
* Wins reflect victory over Lone Peak due to sanctions, record on the field would have one less win and one more loss.
**Sanctions Lone Peak received forfeited five wins. Record is 9-5 on field
(NC) = No change from previous ranking
(I) = Independent team that did not participate in UHSAA sanctioned regions or playoff tournaments