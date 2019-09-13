Wasatch opened up its Region 8 football schedule with an impressive 45-7 win against Spanish Fork on Friday night.
Wasatch spoiled Spanish Fork’s Homecoming with a sparkling display of execution in all phases of the game.
Wasp quarterback Parker Quinton accounted for five touchdowns, four via the air and one on the ground.
Damien Skiby started the Wasatch scoring assault hauling in a 6-yard scoring reception from Quinton in Wasatch’s first offensive possession.
After Kobe McPhie secured an interception in Don territory, Quinton went in from one yard out. Ammon Tuttle successfully kicked both extra points and the Wasps led 14-0 after one quarter of play.
Spanish Fork looked like it might make a game of it as the Dons drove 80 yards in just seven plays.
Cade Olsen and Corbin Harrison had two long receptions of 39 and 29 yards respectively to set up the 2-yard dive in the endzone by Tayson Reid. Olsen then kicked the extra point to trim Wasatch’s lead to 14-7.
But after that it was all Wasatch.
The Wasps scored twice more before half as Quinton connected with Jake Gillman on a 29-yard score and Zak Thacker scampered 10 yards to pay dirt.
Wasatch kept pouring it on in the third quarter as Quinton hooked up again with Gillman on two more scoring connection of 68 and 27 yards respectively.
When Tuttle kicked his sixth straight point after, Wasatch led 42-7 and the mercy rule continuous clock came into effect.
The only score in the final stanza was a Tuttle 24-yard field goal.
Wasatch head coach Steve Coburn had high praises for his senior signal caller..
“He’s (Quinton) is the real deal. He had a bad week last week, pick sixes and stuff. He rebounded, he’s solid, emotionally solid, and he had a great game.”
While the offense clicked, Wasatch’s defense was stellar causing three turnovers.
Spanish Fork couldn’t get a running game going and the defensive line of Dylan Lovell, Enrique Ferreyra, Jack Cleverly, and Cole Mangnusson was in the Don backfield all night long swallowing up running backs and pressuring the quarterback.
Coburn was pleased with how his team bounced back after losing to Centennial (Nevada) 41-24 last week at home.
“We got trashed last week, and our kids answered and wanted to play better. We played a good game.”
Wasatch (3-2, 1-0) will again hit the road to take on Maple Mountain (3-2, 1-1) while Spanish Fork (2-3, 0-2) will visit undefeated Salem Hills (5-0, 1-0).