In a Thursday night football showdown featuring Pleasant Grove against Westlake, the
Vikings defeated the Thunder by a score of 27-17. With the win Pleasant Grove improved to 7-2 on the year while Westlake fell to 1-8.
Turnovers were the dominant theme of the first half on a frigid fall night. The most costly turnover came when Thunder junior quarterback Brayden Ross was intercepted by Viking senior Matt Smith who then ran 56 yards for a touchdown to put his team on top 13-3.
Pleasant Grove added to their lead on an untimed play to end the first half. Caleb Campbell found Kael Mikkelsen in the endzone on a touchdown pass at the goal line to give the Vikings a 20-3 halftime lead.
The Thunder came into the second half scoring two touchdowns and cutting the Viking lead to three. Both scores came on passes from Ross, first to senior wide receiver James Ballard and next to tight end Oakley Slade with 8:22 left in the game.
Pleasant Grove answered with a time-consuming drive that saw the Vikings plod their way down the field before scoring a touchdown. Rex Connors was on the receiving end of a Campbell toss upfield, to give Pleasant Grove the 27-17 double-digit victory.
Both teams will look to end their regular season on a good note next week with Pleasant Grove facing Lone Peak and Westlake taking on Skyridge.