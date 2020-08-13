The trials of 2020 have disrupted just about every high school football player’s life in one way or another, forcing them out of their comfort zones and teaching new lessons.
Few, however, have gone through the highs and lows like Timpview senior Raider Damuni.
On the one hand, Damuni is getting ready for his final year with the Thunderbirds as one of the mostly highly touted recruits in the state. Even though he committed to BYU early on, his ability has still brought plenty of accolades and attention.
“It really has been a blessing in my life,” Damuni said in a phone interview last week. “You build relationships with a bunch of coaches across the country. I’m grateful I have those relationships and I know they will last a long time. It’s hard because at the end of the day you can only choose one school.”
But the months leading up to the 2020 season (which begins this week) have also been times of physical and emotional trauma for Damuni.
Just like his peers, he had to deal with the challenges of the spring shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been so different,” Damuni said. “It’s been hard staying at home all the time and doing school work at home, and hard to find an open gym to go work out in. You would just do whatever you could to get the work in.”
He also had to face the emotional impact of having Timpview head coach Andy Stokes’s wife Tia Stokes get diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last week, which according to http://cancer.org is “a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes abnormal myeloblasts (a type of white blood cell), red blood cells, or platelets.”
Damuni said it’s been hard to see the Stokes family facing such a huge trial in their lives.
“It’s so sad for us,” Damuni said. “Tia is always positive and is a huge supporter for our team every year. To see her going through this is heartbreaking for us.”
Later in the summer, the Timpview community suffered another tragedy when assistant coach Dave Acosta died in a mountain biking accident, hitting the Thunderbirds with another devastating emotional blow.
“That hurt a lot too,” Damuni said. “He was always there motivating us, every single game. He truly cared about the players. With his backstory and everything he’d done, he painted this picture that he was invincible but seeing a tragic accident like that took a huge toll on all of us. We were all super-sad and really couldn’t believe it.”
Damuni also had an experience where his own life was in serious jeopardy when he got in a rollover accident on Interstate-15 in July.
“We were about to exit and this car swerved from two lanes over, forcing the car next to us to swerve and force us into the wall,” Damuni said. “Our jeep just flipped. It was really scary but it really opened my eyes to being more grateful for things in my life because at any moment it can be taken away from you. I feel like even though it was scary, it was a good learning experience to not take anything for granted.”
Damuni took a minute to reflect on what all the ups and downs have taught him as he prepares for his last high school football season.
“This whole summer our team has been locked in, so I’m excited to see what the season brings,” Damuni said. “There are so many things you learn from that game that can apply to your life. I love the game of football so much and it’s more than just a game. It’s about the relationships. It’s been a blessing to play the game of football.”
Andy Stokes said he has seen Damuni grow tremendously, not just as he has dealt with the challenges of 2020 but throughout his entire career.
“Honestly, from my perspective, Raider has probably come farther than any kid I’ve ever coached,” Andy Stokes said in a phone interview last week. “When I got here three years ago, we didn’t always see eye to eye. He has done such a phenomenal job and I tell him all the time how proud I am of him for how far he has come as a person over the last couple of years.”
He talked about how just last week at practice, Damuni took time out of his own workout to go help a freshman improve, something he wouldn’t have expected to see a few years ago.
“I think he’s seeing value in life and relationships,” Andy Stokes said. “Part of that is building confidence in yourself. When you know who you are, you can then be good to other people. I think that is where he is at right now. He knows he wants to make a difference and win — and he’s learned how to do that.”
Damuni said he feels like his football career has helped him become a better person in many ways.
“I feel like I’ve matured,” Damuni said. “I would say that learning to be coachable and help others is where I’ve grown the most. I tell the younger kids to put in the work because you can always improve and get better.”