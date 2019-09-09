Lone Peak held off Corner Canyon by a single stroke in Region 4 golf action at Thanksgiving Point Monday.
In high school golf, schools can enter up to eight golfers and then take the five lowest scores. The Knights had three golfers under par. Parker Rees and and Cooper Jones both fired 2-under par 70’s while Evan Lawrence shot a 1-under 71. Preston Smithson and Taft Lewis carded 76’s which gave Lone Peak a 363 total, one stroke ahead of Corner Canyon at 364.
“We’ve been lucky, the course played tough today," said Knight head coach Rob Stanger. “That’s been the closest competition we’ve had so far (this year). Corner Canyon and all the schools are pretty good, it was inevitable that we’d be having these kind of battles. These teams have kids that can really play, it brings up everybody else’s abilities in their game as well.
“Parker Rees and Cooper Jones are usually our two low guys and they came through today. But all our guys are grinders, they make a lot of pars and know how to get it done,” added the Knight head coach.
What was impressive about the Lone Peak performance Monday was that all eight golfers were in the 70’s. Kale Abbott (77), Brandon Ashworth (77) and Gunner Christofferson (79) played well exhibiting the depth that the Knights have in their program.
Medalist honors were actually earned by Skyridge’s Parker Brackett and Corner Canyon’s Gabe Schiano as both finished with 3-under 69’s.
The tournament format used a shotgun start where all the golfers start at the same time on different holes and Brackett actually started his round on the eighth hole. Brackett was very good on the front nine with a 4-under 32, while firing a 37 on the back nine.
“My driving was good, my irons were solid and I made some putts,” Brackett said.
For most golfers the back nine proved to be a bit tougher and is generally more exposed to the winds when they blow, which was a factor in Monday’s competition.
Rees started his round on the back nine at hole No. 10 and was 1-over par at the turn but went birdie-birdie-birdie on holes one through three and parred his final six holes to card his 70, good enough for a tie for third place overall with his teammate Jones.
“I started off kind of slow and was 1-over on the front nine (which actually was his back nine) with a couple of three putts,” stated Rees.
“The front nine is more driveable. I had a lot of lay-up shots on the back, irons off the tee. The front nine was easier with the par 5’s,” added Rees.
Skyridge placed third at 372. Backing up Brackett was Jeffrey Curtis and Carter Frisby who shot 73 and 74 respectively.
American Fork (402), Pleasant Grove (415) and Westlake (430) rounded out the team standings.
Max Blackburn led the Cavemen with a 75 while Kai Nguyen shot a 76 for the Thunder. Ryan Jensen was Pleasant Grove’s top performer and fired a 79.
Team Results: 1. Lone Peak 263 2. Corner Canyon 364 3. Skyridge 372 4. American Fork 402 5. Pleasant Grove 415. 6. Westlake 430.