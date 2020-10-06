Heading into Tuesday's second round of the 5A state boys golf tournament, Spanish Fork knew that first and second place were likely out of reach but that the Dons would be in a battle for the third position.
So Spanish Fork came out ready to compete.
"We knew it was a course we could attack," Don head coach Jordan Rogers said. "The greens weren't fast. They were soft and receptive, so we were on attack mode and looking to make birdies. I thought we stuck to a good game plan and it was awesome."
The aggressiveness paid off as Spanish Fork posted the second-best team scored of the day with a 284 (4-under-par) on the Silver course at Soldier Hollow golf course in Heber.
That was what the Dons needed to hold on to the third spot with a two-day total of 574 (2-under-par), although in other years it might have been enough to bring home the title.
"In most years, if you look back at tournaments on the Silver course, what we shot has won," Rogers said. "I'm proud of my guys for sure."
This year, however, Skyline (541, 35-under-par) and Park City (561, 14-under-par) were simply too good for the rest of the field to match.
Spanish Fork was led by sophomore Jackson Rhees, who shot a 139 (5-under-par) to come in fifth.
"What I want to talk about with Jackson is what he does from February, right when the snow melts, all the way through," Rogers said. "It pays off when it matters. This is his second straight year being in the Top 5."
Lehi sophomore KJ Ofanhengaue tied for seventh with a score of 141 (3-under-par), while Timpview senior Nathan Giles and Wasatch senior Tyson Clyde tied for 10th with scores of 143 (1-under-par).
Rogers said that while the team and individual successes are great, in this year of turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic everyone was a winner because they got to compete.
"The fact that we had a season and basically no one sat out and they got to play golf every day after school, that was big," Rogers said. "It was important for their emotional well-being. I'm happy they got to finish the year."