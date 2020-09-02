Thanksgiving Point golf course provided a stiff challenge for the 53 Region 7 golfers that took to the links Wednesday. Only three golfers in the field were able to break 80 as windy conditions late in the afternoon hampered the players.
Lehi, who came into Wednesday’s play with the lead after three previous Region matches, had to go without two of their top players as brothers Helaman and KJ Ofahengaue were competing at the Utah State Amateur.
But Sean Ackley stepped up huge for the Pioneers, carding a field best 1-over par 73 on the par-72 Thanksgiving Point layout. This included suffering a two-stroke penalty on No. 6 for hitting the wrong ball.
Ackley credited his ball-striking for his stellar play.
“I was striking the ball well, it was a good play,” Ackley said. I was hitting greens and two-putting pretty much.”
Lehi came into Wednesday’s match with a 30-stroke lead over Alta. Even without the Ofahengaue brothers, the Pioneers shot a 338, ten strokes better than the Hawks.
Timpview actually won Wednesday’s round with a team total of 327, bolstered by a 79 by Campbell Knell. Teammates Zack Francom and Nathan Giles backed up Knell with 10-over rounds of 82 while Jimmy Hanamaikai carded an 83.
Timpanogos also carded 338 as a team led by Joey Hadfield with a 5-over par round of 77.
Lehi will keep its team lead with 1,247 strokes after four events. Alta will stay in second place 40 strokes back at 1,287. Timpanogos stands in third place at 1,297 while Timpview sits in fourth place with a stroke total of 1,308. Orem is in fifth at 1,395, Mountain Ridge sixth at 1,413 while Mountain View is in seventh using 1,764 total strokes.
Next week there will be two Region 7 matches as Glenmoor will host the teams on Tuesday and The Ridge will be the destination on Wednesday, both of which are in Salt Lake Valley.
Top Ten Golfers Wednesday Thanksgiving Point: 1. Sean Ackley (Lehi) 73 2. Joey Hadfield (Timpanogos) 77 3. Campbell Knell (Timpview) 79. 4 (tie) Austin Westfall (Orem) 82, Gavin Scott (Timpanogos) 82, Nathan Giles (Timpview) 82, Tyler Fraser (Alta) 82 8. Zack Francom (Timpview) 83, Jimmy Hanamaikai (Timpview) 83 10. Zane Clark (Mountain Ridge) 85.
Team Totals Thanksgiving Point: 1. Timpview 327 2 (tie) Lehi 338, Timpanogos 338 4. Alta 348 5. Mountain Ridge 356 6. Orem 365 7. Mountain View 465.
Team Totals After Four Events: 1. Lehi 1247 2. Alta 1287 3. Timpanogos 1297 4. Timpview 1308 5. Orem 1395 6. Mountain Ridge 1413 7. Mountain View 1764.