Match-play championships can be a unique experience for golfers, since they find themselves going head-to-head against the best competition.
That reality was certainly on display at the 2020 Utah State Junior Amateur Championship at Thanksgiving Point golf course in Lehi on Friday as five Utah Valley junior golfers hit the links in their respective age groups.
The end result, however, was that each of their opponents turned out to be slightly better in each championship match.
“Match play is always fun,” Lehi senior Lila Galeai said. “It was great to go out there and just compete with Grace Summerhays.”
Galeai, who was competing in the Girls 15-18 Division, fell behind early to Summerhays, going down by three holes. She rallied late in the front nine to cut the deficit to just one hole at the turn.
“This is my home course, so I’m comfortable on every hole,” Galeai said. “But playing against Grace is super-fun because she is a great competitor. I was down the whole time but I had opportunities to come back. The putts just weren’t dropping for me. I knew it would come down to playing great golf during the whole round.”
Galeai had a chance to tie things up on No. 10, then made a nice save to get a par and halve the hole on No. 11. But Summerhays took control with some great shots on No. 12 and No. 13 and she pulled in front and eventually got the 2-and-1 win.
Even though she didn’t get the win, Galeai said she was pleased with how she rallied after struggling on the first day of the tournament.
“My play on Monday meant I had a tough seed,” Galeai said. “I knew I had one of the hardest routes. I had to play Sunbin Seo and Berlin Long, so I know I had to keep playing better and better throughout the week.”
In the Girls 13-14 Division, Alpine’s Aadyn Long found herself in the opposite position. Since the division didn’t have many participants this year, she had to wait to play until she got to the finals.
“I was kind of disappointed that this was my only round,” Aadyn Long said. “I wish I’d been able to play more but this was still good practice. But you win some and you lose some.”
She ended up locked in a tight battle against Ashley Lam of Taylorsville with neither having an advantage going into Hole No. 14.
Lam was able to win that hole to move in front, but Aadyn Long hit a great shot on the par-3 No. 15. Her birdie putt appeared to be right on line to move her back into a tie with Lam, but lipped out and the two ended up halving the hole.
“I thought I had won the hole,” Aadyn Long said. “I thought I had made that putt but I hit it just a little too hard.”
Lam rallied to win Hole No. 16, then ended the match as both golfers parred No. 17 to give Lam the 2-and-1 victory.
Even though she came up short, Aadyn Long said she enjoyed the contest.
“It’s fun to be able to play someone consistent like that,” Aadyn Long said. “It pushes you to find that competitive fire. It was a great match today and Ashley played really well.”
In the Boys 13-14 Division, Alpine’s Kihei Akina fell behind Parker Bunn of Ogden but made a late charge. Akina ended up running out of holes, however, as Bunn won the title, 1-up.
Saydie Wagner made it to the finals in the Girls 11-12 Division, while Saylor Wagner reached the championship round in the 10-and-under Division.
Both Wagners ended up coming up short as Uintah’s Whitni Johnson won the Girls 11-12 Division (5-and-4) and South Jordan’s Paige Anae took the title in the Girls 10-and-under Division (9-and-7).