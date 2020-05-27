Lehi’s Lila Galeai and Lone Peak’s Berlin Long ... one got a special boost from a family loss, while the other got a little boost from the fortunate location of an opponent’s golf bag.
Both got to compete in Wednesday’s 2020 Individual Championships at Fox Hollow golf course in American Fork, put on by the Utah Section of the PGA.
And both won girls golf titles in their respective classifications.
It turned out to be a special day for both of them.
Since Galeai was competing in the Class 5A division and Long was in the Class 6A division, the two elite golfers were able to each secure victory. Galeai won the 5A event by five strokes with a score of 68 (5-under-par), while Long also won the 6A competition by five strokes while coming in with a 67 (6-under-par).
It was an emotional time for Galeai and her family, since her aunt Toe Tafuna died in the last week.
“Before the tournament, I wrote ‘Aunty Toe’ on my golf balls,” Galeai said. “I felt her presence out there with me. I felt like she was guiding the ball. It was amazing to feel her like that throughout the round.”
Galeai — who started in the morning — drained two eagle putts on the front nine, including a long 40-footer on Hole No. 2.
“When the putts dropped, it was kind of a ‘whoa’ moment,” Galeai said. “I wasn’t thinking about a line, just getting it close to the hole — but it dropped.”
She felt like she didn’t do quite as well on the back nine but she was pleased with being able to win the event.
“I’ve been playing well for the last couple of weeks,” Galeai said. “I’ve been trying to maintain the same routine, working out and practicing. It means a lot to win. My parents and other family have done a lot to support me and see me succeed. I want to make sure I do my part.”
Long also got off to a fast start in the afternoon when the 6A golfers hit the links, even though the win had picked up.
“I started out really good,” Long said. “Then in the middle of the round I kind of settled down but I was able to finish strong.”
One of the most unusual moments of the day came on the par-5 Hole No. 16.
“I was about 140 yards out after my drive and I hit my shot,” Long said. “It landed on the green but bounced and hit a girl’s bag that was over the green. It actually rolled back onto the green. I was lucky but I’ll take it.”
In years past, having a player’s ball strike the equipment of another player would’ve resulted in a one-stroke penalty. That rule was changed this year and Long got to play the ball where it ended up — on the green instead of off in the rough or even possibly out of bounds.
The Knight sophomore ended up with a birdie on the hole, keeping her on pace to match Galeai’s total from the 5A competition.
Long said she had heard that Galeai finished 5-under-par and when she had a birdie putt on Hole No. 18 to finish the round, she wanted to make it to get a slightly better score than her friend.
“I heard on Hole No. 10 that she had shot 5-under and I was 4-under at the time,” Long said. “I bogeyed No. 12 but birdied the next hole. I knew that if I wanted to beat her, I had to make that last putt. I tried not to leave it short.”
She drained the 30-foot putt to close out the day with a birdie, capping off the win in style.
“It was different because you don’t get the team aspect but we were here supporting each other,” Long said. “I’m just glad we got to play.”
While the event was officially about individuals, many schools had multiple representatives and that provided some of the same team excitement as a traditional state girls golf tournament.
Timpview sophomore Sunbin Seo ended up tied for second in the 5A tournament but said she really enjoyed having many of her Thunderbird teammates there.
“We have three seniors so it was sad to not have the season,” Seo said. “It’s so fun today. I love going around the course and seeing my teammates. We’ll wave and send signals to each other. I really enjoyed it. I wish we had more time to play together.”
According to Timpview golf coach Jeff Ward, who was there as a spectator, the Thunderbirds would’ve ended up with a team score that was 44 strokes better than any other school with representatives at the event — thus giving Timpview a reason to celebrate an unofficial repeat team title.
“Even if it doesn’t count, we are going to tally up the scores,” Seo said. “If we win, we want to order rings and state trophies. At least we won today. It’s a funny story to share. We will always remember it.”
While many of the top golfers are underclassmen, they expressed appreciation to the Utah Section of the PGA for putting on the tournament and giving seniors a chance to play one more time.
“I’m really happy they were able to put it on and give the seniors one last chance to play,” Long said. “It was great being able to come out.”