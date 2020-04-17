The Timpview girls golf team claimed the 2019 5A state title last May and won their first Region 7 Tournament this spring by 35 strokes.
It’s safe to say, the T-Birds were in for a special season.
The coronavirus had other ideas, though, and Timpview has been unable to compete since the High School Activities Association postponed all events until at least May 1. On Tuesday, the UHSAA announced it had canceled the remainder of the season for spring sports.
What’s left are great memories. At least, that’s the way senior captain Anna Fellars looks at it.
“Obviously I was pretty disappointed when I found out,” Fellars said. “But I’ve been so blessed to already have three amazing seasons. I’ve met so many great people through the golf team. Even if we don’t get to play again this season I’m trying to focus on what we’ve already had. The real reason I play golf is I love the sport. I don’t play just to win the competition. Even if we don’t have a season I can still get out and play.”
Timpview coach Jeff Ward said he was disappointed for his returning seniors and counted on Fellars to keep the team together through the adversity.
“Simply put, she is the heart and soul of our team,” Ward said. “She doesn’t play our No. 1 spot but she’s our glue. She is a wonderful and kind person. She embodies everything you want from a teammate, as a representative of Timpview High School and high school sports in general.”
Fellars said she’s been trying to stay busy by playing golf and tennis as well as taking long walks.
“Anything to get outside and be active,” she said. “Our team is really close. Even though we haven’t been about to practice every day like before we still communicate every day through texting and I’ve been able to get in a few holes with my teammates on the course.”
Fellars said one of her favorite things about the team was their inside jokes and how much they enjoyed being together. They would have putting competitions and the loser, instead of owing the others a dollar or a soft drink, would have to think of a pickup line and her teammates would choose a guy on the golf course the loser would have to talk to.
“The boys golf team knows about it, so they know when one of the girls would come up that she would have a pickup line,” Fellars said.
Fellars, who is also on the Timpview tennis team, said she won’t be playing either sport in college but plans to attend BYU in the fall.
“The girls on the tennis team and the golf team are really my best friends,” she said. “When we go out on the course we’re always working hard, but we also have fun. I really like the journey. I don’t really think about the past year’s accomplishments or scores. I think about all the fun nights I’ve had with my team. Those little moments like that I won’t ever forget.”