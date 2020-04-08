Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
Since the open spaces of a golf course facilitate social distancing, many golfers have gotten out on the links as a chance to get some fresh air.
American Fork senior golfer Josie Griffiths is no exception as she said in a phone interview last week that she has enjoyed playing and seen some her teammates do the same.
But it has been a little bit surreal, since high school sports are stopped as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s been weird,” Griffiths said. “It’s hard knowing the courses are still open and people are still playing. I go out when I can and I’ll see girls out there who are on my team. It’s hard knowing that we can still do it but we’re not allowed to do it as a team together or compete in tournaments. But it is a sport where you aren’t around people and you don’t make physical contact with anyone. At least we have the chance to go play.”
That doesn’t mean she doesn’t wish that things had been different. Griffiths believes the Cavemen were set up to play at a high level this spring, if it had happened as it normally does.
“For the past couple of years, we’ve had a lot of new girls who have come onto the team,” Griffiths said. “After we worked together for a couple of years, I felt like this was our year to really perform to the best of our abilities. It was hard finding out that we weren’t going to have most of our season but we still have a great team. They are all awesome girls who are super-nice. We are super-close still as a team. We still communicate and be there for each other.”
She said the trials have only made the team cohesion even more important.
“This has taught our team to come closer to each other,” Griffiths said. “Once this is gone and you don’t have it any more, you realize how hard it is to let go. I’ve done this since my freshman year and now it’s my senior year. Having my senior season — the one I’ve been working up to my whole life — gone, it makes me appreciate the other years more and come closer to the girls because you never know what is going to happen.”
She has realized that the way to teal with tough times is to work together, remain upbeat and not just sit around.
“We’ve learned a lot things,” Griffiths said. “Being positive is a huge thing. We’ve tried to keep in touch with everyone and try to help everyone stay positive. This isn’t the end of the world. It’s hard for a lot of girls because you dedicate so much time to golf during the short season. It’s important to stay positive and keep busy when you don’t have the sport.”