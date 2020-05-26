Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned. To keep her game in good shape, Timpanogos golfer Ellery Orton has been playing with a group of older women at Riverside Country Club.
“It’s so fun to get out there and play with them,” Orton said. “It’s fun because they always just talk about life, their kids and their grandkids. They have some much more experience so they give me tips.”
That extra bit of wisdom has come in handy for Orton, especially after the spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the beginning I was really mad and disappointed that the season was over,” Orton said. “We’ve had almost three months out of school to practice for next season but it’s been hard to stay motivated. I’ve been trying to find the good in the situation and be excited for next year.”
The Timpanogos golf team has had a hard team keeping up with the top of the region but Orton and her teammates always figured a way to enjoy the experience.
“We do know how to have a great time,” Orton said. “Our coach always had great activities planned. He’s the funniest dude around. I played on this team for three years and at certain tournaments he would wear wigs and funny gear. He would pull his car up next to us and make us laugh so hard. He had a huge T-Wolf chain with a logo on it and a curly wig that was amazing.”
Timpanogos golf coach Seth Saunders was appreciative of what Orton provided for the team as the captain.
“To say it is an honor to coach Ellery would be an understatement,” Saunders said. “Dedication, commitment, passion and desire are just a few words to describe her when it comes to golf. Humble, funny, caring and loyalty are words that describe Ellery as a person. When you put those together, you have the makings of an amazing captain.
“She is following in the footsteps of her older sister, Ashley, who was our captain a couple of years ago. There is no question that Ellery will have a positive impact on women’s golf. She represents all that is good about Timpanogos High School.”
Orton said her whole family has played golf and she used to ride around in golf carts watching them play when she was little. When she was 12, she started to get more competitive when she played.
“I didn’t start out playing well,” she said. “Nobody does. But I was able to kind of get going when I started to hit really far with my driver. That was the one thing that really kept me going. I love hitting the ball far.”
Aside from playing golf, Orton has kept herself busy working two jobs (Arby’s and Pizza Pie Café) and, as she put it, “reading actual books.” Currently, Orton is reading the Throne of Glass fantasy series.
“I’m going to try to find a few amateur tournaments to play in,” she said. “I’m trying to work hard to earn an opportunity to get a college scholarship.”