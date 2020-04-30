The first week of May was scheduled to feature the first state tournaments of the 2020 spring season as most of the girls golfers in Utah were supposed to be on the links chasing individual and team titles.
While it saddens me to think that won’t be happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it made me think back to that very first season when the girls got to start playing golf on their own teams in 2008.
I remember watching the few elite golfers move confidently around the course while everyone else spent a lot of time laughing at their various mishaps and struggles.
I overheard the advice of one coach after a player hit a tee shot that just bounced down the fairway back in those days has been something I’ve shared with a number of people who are picking up the game: “Hey, it’s better to piddle and twiddle right down the middle than be buff and tough way out in the rough.”
Here’s a look back at what it was like for those high school girls golf pioneers:
Imagine taking the floor for a high school basketball game having never touched a basketball and knowing very little about the rules. Think you’d feel a little intimidated?
Welcome to the world of Orem juniors Olivia Graves and Lisa Love, who had never played golf until this spring. Graves and Love have joined dozens of other athletes around the state for Utah’s inaugural girls prep golf season.
“I wasn’t going to play,” Graves said. “I was dragged into it. When we started, I couldn’t hit the ball off the tee. It was frustrating, but we’ve had a lot of fun. I’m glad I did (join the team) and I’ve improved a lot.”
Those girls and dozens of others from around Utah Valley have taken advantage of the new opportunity to compete, even if many of them knew very little about the sport.
“We really started from ground zero,” said Orem head coach Greg Sheide. “Those first few days we spent working on grip, stance, everything. We didn’t go on the course until we’d been practicing for three weeks and then it took us over two hours to play three holes.”
Orem has 14 girls on the team but isn’t the only school to experience a good turnout for this sport.
“There was quite a bit of interest,” said Lone Peak head coach Laurie Brems. “I know some schools were begging kids to come out. We have 10 golfers and six of them really had experience.”
Love has found golf to be different from other team sports.
“When I’m playing basketball, I have a ‘take-you-down’ attitude toward my opponents,” Love explained. “In golf, you’re not so competitive with the other players. You’re competing against the course. It’s easier going, more relaxing and has a slower pace.”
Others, like Tiger junior Allison Woolley, decided to play because they already had some exposure to the game.
“I played when I was 10, but I was little, so I found it long and boring,” Woolley said. “Now I’m stronger and I can hit the ball better. I’m more capable of getting a good shot.”
Then there are the few like Lone Peak junior Hadley Jarvis, Spanish Fork’s Kelsey Briggs, Pleasant Grove’s Shay Young and Orem senior Clarissa Reid — daughter of pro Mike Reid — who already played a lot, with some having competed on the boys team and moved when the new program was announced.
“Playing with the boys was a different level,” Reid said. “They treat you nice, but different. It’s better for me to be playing with the girls because then you’re not judged for being a girl. Plus, being with the girls is a lot of fun.”
Sheide agrees, saying it’s been a very different experience for him to coach the girls squad than it was with the boys.
“There were two times that really showed me that things were going to be different with the girls,” Sheide recalled. “The first was on our second day. We were on the putting green and we’d been practicing for 20 or 30 minutes. When I turned around, all 10 girls that were there had linked elbows and were doing a chorus line dance.
“The other time was when we picked out our uniforms. We went to the clubhouse at Cascade Golf Center in Orem on a rainy day and I gave them three catalogs to look through. We spent over two hours picking out shirts, hats and sweats; everything had to be color coordinated. When we went to our first meet, the other teams all thought our girls looked really cute and professional.”
While the girls had a great time playing with their teammates, many of them were concerned heading into their first competition.
“I was a little nervous,” said Tiger senior Meg Cross, who also had never played before. “Once I got out there, It was really fun.”
Sheide said that it was a great opportunity for the girls to realize that many of their opponents felt the same way they did.
“On our first bus ride to Tooele, I think they were all nervous and didn’t know quite what to expect on their scores,” the Orem head coach said. “They told me their shoulders were tense and they were tight. My favorite memory is them getting on the practice green with the other girls and finding out that the others were just as nervous as they were. It didn’t matter if they swung and missed, it didn’t matter if they got a nine on a hole because the other girls were doing the same thing. They realized it was OK to mess up.”
Since that time, however, the girls have been steadily getting better.
“I think my favorite part of coaching has been the attitude of the girls,” said Brems. “They want to be there, they want to learn and they want to get better. It’s a fun group of girls.”
For each individual, improvement means something a little different.
“I’ve learned a lot more about golf,” said Tiger junior Amber Stratton, who had some experience playing the game. “I know a lot more about the rules and how to apply them.”
For Reid, her favorite part of the season has been seeing her friends get better.
“I’ve loved meeting the new girls and seeing how far they’ve come in such a short time,” the senior said.
Orem appears to be the second-best team in Region 7 (behind a strong Tooele squad) while Lone Peak will be battling Spanish Fork and Pleasant Grove in Region 4.
Although the competition is widely varied, the teams have also had to get used to the reality of spring sports with Utah’s fickle weather.
“Weather has been an issue,” Brems explained. “We haven’t been able to get out enough to really see how good we’re going to be. But I think this is great. In this first year, we’ll see what happens and what skills the girls have. I think this is great for the state and I think many of the girls will find success where they wouldn’t somewhere else.”
Both coaches are mainly looking for their players to succeed in a simpler way than can be defined by the scores on the course.
“I’m more concerned with them developing a love for the game,” Sheide said. “I think down the road these teams will be so much better, but right now I hope they’re having fun.”