By now everyone in the high school sports world knows that Utah has canceled physical classes for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, which in turn meant no more athletic competitions or other activities.
But some athletes and parents aren't ready to give up on the season just yet.
Approximately 60 student-athletes representing high schools from across the state appeared in a YouTube video titled "Let Us Play" that was posted on Monday, urging Governor Gary Herbert and other state officials to explore every option with the hope of salvaging at least a little bit of the season.
"For us seniors, this is it," athletes said on the video. "We don't get another shot. So we have a message for Governor Herbert and Lieutenant Governor Cox ... and the Utah High School (Activities) Association ... and the superintendents of the school districts ... and the principals and athletic directors of our high schools ... and for you. We have worked hard and dreamed for most of our lives of the opportunity of representing our high schools and our community on the playing field. We understand that this is a serious situation and that our health and safety is the priority. But as we see the curve flattening and the numbers improving, we ask you to please, let us play."
One of the main organizers of the video was Mark Comer, whose son Chase Comer is a senior baseball player at Lone Peak.
"We just didn't want to throw the towel in yet," Mark Comer said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. "We have petitions that have been signed by close to 5,000 people with 1,200 or 1,300 people having commented. Most of them are saying, 'Yes, let's do everything we can'."
But he felt like the message could be driven home more powerfully if it came from the student-athletes themselves.
"It felt like they were nameless and faceless," Mark Comer said. "We don't want to lessen the seriousness of what is going on but it's important to these kids. But how do we get the message out there? I realized a video could be powerful."
He spent time coming up with the script and networking to get players in place on Saturday morning.
"We had 18 high schools represented by more than 50 kids," Mark Comer said. "I got video footage from around the state and went through it, which was a 12-hour job, then got it to my video guy and got the rough draft Monday morning. I watched it like five times and it made me emotional."
He explained that his personal experience and hearing about the experiences of other athletes is what made him want to keep pushing for a solution.
"Chase goes through a lot of emotions," Mark Comer said. "He played football in the summer and fall so he didn't play baseball. That meant this was an important year for him for recruiting. I know of a kid at Timpanogos who was injured and missed his junior season. Other kids didn't start until they were seniors, so they needed this time to show what they can do. This is an emotional time, and they are struggling, trying to figure it out."
He acknowledged that there are an overwhelming number of hurdles that would have to be figured out, including:
- Determining that the COVID-19 statistics support resuming activities such as sports.
- Dealing with transportation while still social distancing.
- Facing the fact of different counties having different restrictions.
- Ensuring the safety of players, coaches, officials, administrators and fans.
- Tackling the liability issue, particularly with the potential of transmission from someone who is asymptomatic.
- Providing fair opportunities for athletes in a wide range of locations and circumstances.
Mark Comer believes that the athletes he has talked to recognize that the odds are against them being able to return to action -- but that they want to make every effort they can to keep hope alive.
"These kids are learning lessons," he said. "Many of these kids have sent texts saying thanks for fighting. I know my son would rather fight even if there is a 99% chance it won't happen. It's not a simple issue. I think the UHSAA would love to see them out playing. Are the obstacles insurmountable? Maybe there are things that could be done to minimize the risk. Given what the kids are experiencing, we wanted the governor and the UHSAA to be looking at every angle."
All of the athletes know this is a unique situation that has ramifications far beyond sports. But they also want to have their voices heard.
"I don't think we are making it harder for them if they can't figure anything out," Mark Comer said. "They may lose the whole season anyway, but this keeps them going a little bit. In baseball, if you don't swing, you have no chance to hit a home run. Nothing is simple right now. We're trying to see if anything can be done."