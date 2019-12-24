Every high school athletics program in Utah Valley is a little different.
Some are consistent championship contenders.
Some are just looking to make it to the playoffs.
Some are just looking to to a little better than last year.
And some are just trying to get started.
Did you know that there are 25 institutions in Utah Valley that compete in athletics as members of the Utah High School Activities Association?
There are of course the biggest schools (Westlake, Lone Peak, American Fork, Skyridge and Pleasant Grove) but the area also feature small private schools and charter schools like Telos, Rockwell and Utah Military Academy-Camp Williams.
Since the holiday season is all about coming together and dreaming big, here are three wishes for the sports programs of each high school in Utah County:
Class 6A
American Fork
- To finally win a 6A football title after two years of being runner-up.
- To continue to refill the pipeline of amazing cross country runners.
- To have teams play for each other like the girls soccer team did in 2019.
Lone Peak
- To have boys and girls golfers as committed and talented as the Knight tradition demands.
- To have a resurgence for boys basketball after a tough year in 2018-19.
- To see growth for the Knight softball program, which is one of few at the school that hasn’t found a lot of success over the years.
Pleasant Grove
- To see head boys basketball coach Randy McAllister add a state title to his impressive career accomplishments.
- To care passionately about wrestling and the legacy of success on the mats for years to come.
- To have another girls volleyball coach continue the tradition of phenomenal performance in the sport.
Skyridge
- To savor the amazing talents of basketball players like Trevon Snoddy and Duncan Reid on the boys team, and Kylee Holland and
- Ally Blackham on the girls squad.
- To have the monumental success of the Falcon baseball team finally take that last step and win a state title.
- To see the young athletes on the volleyball team develop into stars and go for another big year.
Westlake
- To finally break through and win a few of those elusive Region 4 titles that have been so hard to come by.
- To having the Thunder boys soccer team stay healthy and play to the level it is capable of playing at.
- To continuing the impressive support for all of the teams, no matter how good or bad.
Class 5A
Lehi
- To see the amazingly talented Pioneer girls basketball team continue to knock down those 3-pointers at an elite rate.
- To have quarterback Creyton Cooper play his senior season at the same level of his brother Cam Cooper.
- To continue the proud tradition of Pioneer athletics at all of the beautiful new facilities.
Maple Mountain
- To have a few more families like the Halls (KJ, Jaren, Dawson, Kyson) and the Blanthorns (Derek, Garred, Tanner) keep developing athletes who contribute in a variety of sports.
- To see the boys and girls soccer teams have both health and cohesion on the field, a combination that might make them unstoppable.
- To have swimmers who continue to make such incredible waves in the pool as they have done throughout record-shattering careers.
Mountain View
- To have more players like Duce Anderson and Ben Mella who just love to compete so much that they will take on any challenge.
- To enjoy the thrill and satisfaction of seeing the Bruin volleyball team win the 5A state title.
- To see traditional powerhouse programs like cross country and track-and-field write their own success stories in the near future.
Orem
- To recognize all of the Tiger football players who embraced their roles — big or small — as they marched to a third-straight state title.
- To treasure the impact and dedication of long-time athletic mentors like Greg Sheide, Perry Wildeboer and Bob Steele.
- To see Taye Raymond conclude her impressive athletic career with plenty of success in track and field.
Payson
- To continue to develop tough, hard-nosed wrestlers who love competing against the best in the state.
- To have all the pieces come together for the Lion softball team, a squad which has had success and could get to the next level.
- To see all of the sports programs have dedicated, committed athletes and coaches who love representing their school.
Provo
- To see the football team finally end the rivalry winning streak of crosstown foe Timpview.
- To continue to develop more athletes who are actively recruiting by schools throughout the state and across the country.
- To have the baseball team get the right combination of pitching and hitting to make a deep playoff run for head coach Lance Moore.
Salem Hills
- To build off the No. 1 seed earned in football to establish the Skyhawks as perennial contenders.
- To see Brook Vance achieve all her basketball and track goals.
- To have the boys and girls basketball teams once again battling for Region 8 titles.
Spanish Fork
- To have a softball program that continues to value the rich history that has been in place for decades.
- To see the baseball team get back to the state championship and bring home another title.
- To see the youth development necessary for the football team to bounce back even stronger next fall.
Springville
- To have more state cross country success that results in more medals and trophies.
- To see the Red Devil boys basketball team force every team in 5A to beat them playing gritty, grind-it-out hoops.
- To produce soccer teams who battle with the same determination that the 2019 teams did.
Timpanogos
- To instill a sense of pride in the football players to keep them as Timberwolves instead of considering playing for other schools.
- To see the boys basketball team out-shoot and out-hustle its way to big success on the hardwood.
- To have the baseball team roar back after losing in the title game in 2019 to go all the way to the top.
Timpview
- To get the boys basketball squad to play at the level it is capable of playing at consistently throughout the season and in the playoffs.
- To add a dynamic passing attack to go with the football team’s tough running and defense.
- To build a baseball team that is proud of its achievements and competes well in Region 7.
Class 4A
Cedar Valley
- To have the same impressive community support throughout 2020 that the athletic teams enjoyed in the fall of 2019.
- To grow the girls soccer team that already proved it can be a factor in Class 4A state competition.
- To see great inaugural campaigns for the basketball, wrestling, swimming, baseball, softball, boys soccer, track and field, girls golf, lacrosse and boys tennis teams.
Class 3A
American Leadership Academy
- To have a dynamic, dedicated player like Fielding Morley come around again.
- To see the boys soccer team continue a tradition of success.
- To build more legacies through superlative performances in all sports.
Maeser
- To develop the soccer programs so that they continue to compete for region titles and state playoff runs.
- To have the basketball program under Mas Watabe string a bunch of wins together in Region 14.
- To see students enjoying the athletic opportunities that go along with the unique school approach at the school.
Class 2A
American Heritage (American Fork)
- To continue to grow as a UHSAA institution as it competes with other member schools
- To have athletes develop physically and mentally in accordance with the school’s faith-based format.
- To see the dedication and effort of the coaches recognized and appreciate by the athletes and the community.
Freedom Prep (Provo)
- To continue to grow as a UHSAA institution as it competes with other member schools
- To have opportunities for athletes in five sanctioned sports to learn more about teamwork and themselves.
- To see growth evident despite the score or the team record.
Merit (Springville)
- To provide plenty of positive experiences for athletes.
- To see the teams to exceed their own expectations and see the benefits of their work.
- To enjoy a supportive community atmosphere that fosters improvement and learning.
Rockwell (Eagle Mountain)
- To find many ways to bring out the best in the student-athletes as they push themselves.
- To have a program where things come together and it makes a run at a league title.
- To maintain the commitment and resources to give the players the best chance they can to succeed.
Utah Military Academy-Camp Williams (Lehi)
- To continue to grow as a UHSAA institution as it competes with other member schools
- To get enough athletes to sign up to fill the roster of every team.
- To understand the process and savor the little victories.
Class 1A
Telos (Orem)
- To give athletes another chance to learn the valuable lessons from sports.
- To find ways to have success both on and off the field/court.
- To continue to develop the athletic program as a key part of the school’s overall objectives.