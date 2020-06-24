American Fork senior Brett Richards identified a number of ways in which the Cavemen boys lacrosse team could’ve performed better in Wednesday’s home exhibition match against Westlake.
“Our ground ball game could’ve been better,” Richards said. “We dropped a lot of easy passes. We had times were guys tried to do too much, taking on four defenders and losing the ball. We had a lot of younger guys out there and some did really well. Our sophomore goalie did a great job.”
He grinned as he concluded, “But we won.”
The Cavemen seized control of the contest in the second quarter, tallying four goals during the period to build a lead that the Thunder couldn’t erase. American Fork got pushed in the fourth as Westlake got to within two, but the Cavemen got a late goal on a fast break to secure the 8-5 victory.
“With it being summer, we lost a lot of players to other sports,” American Fork head coach Tyson Poole said. “It was good for the underclassmen to commit to their craft. We had a lot of errors but we did pretty good.”
Westlake head coach Danny Horne said he was pleased with how his team rallied in the second half.
“We have been so rusty coming out of quarantine,” Horne said. “It was obvious who picked up a stick and who didn’t. A lot of our seniors moved on to other things but it was great fielding a team of 25 players. It’s an opportunity to get out and play.”
Richards said it has been an interesting adjustment for him, since a few months ago he had a clear role.
“I was a senior and was elected captain coming into the 2020 season in March,” Richards said. “I knew this was my team and I expected to be in charge. Coming back in the summer though, I had graduated so I didn’t know if it was still my team. As we practiced, I’ve still been a captain but it has been neat watching the younger guys play.”
Poole said the best part of the exhibition contests has been getting the team back together and getting the boys out on the field.
“We didn’t have to do these games but it’s been great to see them come out and get a stick in their hands again and have some normality in their lives,” Poole said. “Our sophomores and juniors really could’ve benefited from playing a full season but they are getting some time now. We’re not being too crazy. We tell them to go out and make mistakes, then we will go over them afterwards.”
Horne agreed that it was huge for the younger athletes to be playing right now.
“They can come play and play whatever position they want to play,” Horne said. “I love that winning and losing doesn’t matter. We’re back on the field and that’s been awesome.”
For Richards, however, this is a chance to close things out with some more good memories.
He’s been playing lacrosse since sixth grade and said the biggest highlights in his career were beating rival Lone Peak and a stunning, last-second win against Skyline.
“We were tied against Skyline in the final minute,” Richards said. “We cleared the ball to one of our attackmen and he made a move, then put it in with like 15 seconds left. That was a pretty fun moment.”
Both the Cavemen and the Thunder will play one more exhibition match before wrapping things up.
Westlake will play at Lone Peak on Thursday, while American Fork will conclude by hosting Timpview on Tuesday.
Both games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.