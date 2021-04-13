With the anticipated showdown against undefeated, top-ranked Corner Canyon looming on the horizon, the American Fork boys lacrosse team knows it has to be peaking to have a shot at upsetting the Chargers.
The Cavemen proved Tuesday at Skyridge that they are playing really well right now.
American Fork overcame a first-half lull to explode past the Falcons, dominating in almost every facet of the game on its way to the 17-4 victory.
"We were kind of worried about how we would play coming off of Spring Break," Caveman senior captain Greg Dobson said. "We came out hard, pushed through and ended putting a lot of points up."
American Fork scored the first five goals of the match to build a solid lead, only to see Skyridge bounce back with a goal to end the scoring in the first quarter and another to start the second.
The Falcon defense then kept the Cavemen from scoring for the next few minutes, giving the home team a chance to close the gap.
But American Fork's defense was up to the task and eventually the Cavemen started finding the back of the net to put the game away.
"It took a little while but our offense got in the zone and started finding its rhythm," Dobson said. "They started working together and ended up scoring a lot."
As a defender, Dobson was proud of how his group limited a pretty good Skyridge squad to just four goals (one in each quarter).
"Our defense does a phenomenal job," Dobson said. "What makes our team work well is that our defense is so good. The offense knows it can make a mistake or if things don't go right, we will have their back."
He said that also allows American Fork to be very aggressive and put a lot of pressure on the ball, something that forced numerous breakdowns in the Falcon attack.
"It doesn't always work, as they were able to score, but our defenders trust each other," Dobson said. "We can go play super-aggressive because the other guys will slide in and be there."
The Cavemen also showed great passing skills and deft shooting around the net, as well as excellent ability from junior Zachary Bezzant to win faceoffs. His success allowed American Fork to get a lot more offensive opportunities than Skyridge and it showed on the scoreboard.
Dobson said the Cavemen are pleased with the overall showing and how things are clicking.
"We've made some huge progress this season," he said. "We're really coming together as a team. We've put the work in and I think that we're on a good path now."
He grinned when asked about getting the first chance to take on Corner Canyon, a game which is scheduled to be played at American Fork on April 20.
"Our wins over Park City (currently ranked seventh in the boys lacrosse ratings percentage index) and Lone Peak were good for our morale," Dobson said. "They showed that we are better than we think we are. If we remember that we need to work together, I think we can put up a good fight against Corner Canyon."
But the Cavemen (7-1, 3-0) can't get caught peaking ahead. American Fork faces a tough test when it hosts Westlake (ranked No. 12 in the RPI) on Thursday.
Skyridge (3-4, 0-3) gets the first shot against the Chargers as the Falcons will play at Corner Canyon on Thursday.
All of the upcoming games are schedule to start at 7 p.m.