Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.