Recruiting in the halls of their respective high schools in a necessity for many fledgling lacrosse programs.
American Fork’s Rachel Taylor said she has targeted girls from other sports, especially soccer.
“That’s exactly how it works,” Taylor said. “I tell them about the teamwork and how lacrosse is such a well-rounded sport. We get to run a lot so soccer players would like it. Girls soccer is a fall sport so it works perfectly. They already know how to run so they don’t have to learn a lot of new things, so that’s a good selling point.”
American Fork opened the 2021 season with a dominating 16-0 victory against Springville on Thursday, racing to a 4-0 lead after just five minutes. The Cavemen led 12-0 at halftime and spent much of the second half working on their passing skills and executing their plays.
Like all high school spring sports, American Fork’s 2020 season – the first for the sport after being sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association – was cut short after just one game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s almost a year to the date when we played our one game last year,” AF coach Ray Langhaim said. “It’s been exciting to get back on the field. The girls get a chance to get all the rust off and have a fun time.”
Langhaim has coached high school lacrosse for 20 years. He started the lacrosse program in Pocatello, Idaho.
“When I moved to Utah, they found me,” Langhaim said. “I coached boys for a while and I’ve been coaching girls for about eight years.”
Langhaim said only about 40% of his roster has extensive experience playing club lacrosse.
“We’ve been getting a lot of good girls now that we’re a sanctioned sport,” Langhaim said. “We’re more visible now. Girls want to come out and play so it’s been great.”
Girls lacrosse differs from the boys game in that there isn’t as much contact.
“I look at the girls game as more of a finesse game,” Langhaim said. “Sort of like how basketball in a non-contact sport. In basketball there is a little bit of contact and there’s some contact in our sport as well. We don’t have the pads on like the boys do and the head of our stick pocket isn’t as deep so the ball can come out easier. It’s more finesse so you have to learn how to run plays vs. brute force.”
Taylor played on with the Cavemen last season and said she and some of her teammates were able to start playing club lacrosse in May.
Her introduction to lacrosse came while she was participating in another sport.
“I actually ran cross country,” Taylor said. “Where we would do our races, there were some players practicing lacrosse. I wanted to try it. I ended up doing a camp and I fell in love with it. I really love all of it. I love the team we have, I love that you can show aggression on the field and I love that we get to meet so many people from different areas. It’s just a well-rounded sport.”
Langhaim said his team was able to start conditioning in January and have only been practicing with sticks for the past two weeks.
American Fork was clearly the most experienced team on the field on Thursday: Springville only has a few girls on their roster who have played lacrosse.
“I thought the girls did a good job today,” Langhaim said. “We passed the ball pretty well and we kept possession of the ball pretty well but we still have a lot of work to do. The girls are very good cohesive unit and they work really well together.”
As for his pitch to recruit players, Langhaim said lacrosse has something for everyone.
“A big guy like me can play this sport,” he said. “A smaller person can play. You can be a runner or you can be a sprinter. There’s a wide variety of athletic ability so there’s a spot for you on the team.”