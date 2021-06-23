Sometimes postseason awards are handed out solely based on athleticism or on-field heroics.
Other athletes earn their recognitions based on how they lead by overcoming challenges and being at their best for their team.
American Fork senior goalkeeper Fisher Card is in the latter category.
Card showed the heart of a champion during the 2021 boys lacrosse season as he helped the Cavemen be the best team in Utah Valley.
For his courage, leadership and influence, Card earned the honor of being named the 2021 Daily Herald Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.
“It means a lot,” Card said in a phone interview on Monday. “I feel that maybe this season I wasn’t as consistent as I would have liked to be compared to my sophomore year. I felt like COVID-19 canceling last season might have had a little bit to do with that. I feel like you have to defend and that I am pretty fortunate because the defenders kind of made my job a little bit easier for me to do.”
American Fork head coach Tyson Poole said Card has demonstrated his value to the Cavemen throughout his career as he has helped the squad improve.
“Since he was a sophomore, he’s had to step up and fill some pretty big shoes,” Poole said. “He’s a kid that will reach out to me throughout the summer and even during the season, asking if can we get some shots up before practice or after practice. He loves this game and you can tell.”
Poole explained that playing the goalkeeper spot is one of the most challenging on the field from both a physical and emotional standpoint.
“You got to have a few screws loose in your head to want to be a goalie and he has absorbed that,” Poole said. “We have worked so hard in his precision play. Stopping the ball is one thing but getting the ball out of your stick quick and trying to catch somebody in transition, Fisher has perfected that. He’s a vocal leader out there. You can see when Fisher is in the game that he directs those guys on defense. There is a level of confidence at play that this defense just thrives on.”
Fisher said that playing between the pipes in lacrosse is something he has grown to love.
“As a goalkeeper, I’m the quarterback of the defense,” Card said. “It’s my job to coordinate with my defense, telling them where they need to be and what set we’re in. A lot of my job is just communication, and then saving the ball.”
Poole felt like Card was a key part in the 2020 American Fork squad that he saw as having a chance to win the state championship. When the pandemic shut things down, it was tough on Card as well as many of the other Cavemen.
For his squad to be as good as it could be, however, Poole needed Card to take care of his end of the field.
“I had a few meetings with Fisher and I actually didn’t ask him to be a captain this year,” Poole said. “I didn’t want him to deal with that responsibility. I wanted him to his defense. Fisher is a leader in itself, but I wanted to just focus on leading his defensive core.”
There were times during the season, however, where Card had a tough time. Poole said he was even more impressed by how his starting keeper handled those moments.
“He was super mature,” Poole said. “He came to me and said, ‘Coach, I’m not feeling it. Put Preston in.’ If you want to define a leader, that is somebody who’s not prideful. It was the right decision but Fisher having that that kind of that trust in me and trusting yourself and trusting his backup goalie was key to a few of our games. Those wins and losses matter and so that impressed me a ton.”
Card, for his part, said in those moments he wasn’t happy with how he was playing but ended up putting the needs of the team first.
“I feel like maybe that shows leadership, but in the heat of the moment I just kind of like I let my team down,” Card said. “One thing that I struggled with this year was being super consistent but when I am locked in, I see the ball. And I just don’t miss it.”
That was a key in some of the biggest wins of the season for American Fork as he was able to help the Cavemen knock off some talented opponents.
“One memory that I will always love is beating Park City for the first time in program history,” Card said. “Another was beating our rivals from Lone Peak twice. We played Lone Peak in the fall and they killed us. It was bad. But we were able to hold them and our offense played out of their minds. We beat them at home, then we beat them again away in overtime. That was a really good feeling, beating our rivals home and away.”
Card isn’t sure if he will continue his lacrosse career. He first plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then decide.
He also enjoys working on his 1988 Jeep Cherokee, as well as being outside hiking and off-roading. He said he enjoyed a pre-engineering class he had in school and is considering going into 3D modeling for a career in the future.
When asked what his advice would be to the next generation of lacrosse players, he once again showed his dedication to improvement.
“I would say don’t be afraid to go build your skills,” Card said. “If you’re a defensive pole, go find the best attacker on the team and say, ‘hey, will you dodge on me after practice.’ If you’re a goalie, go find the best shooter. Go find someone better than you and work with them because it will make you so much better. I feel like that’s one of the things that I’ve done in my high school career that has helped me improve so much. Just don’t be afraid.”