Player of the Year: River Buechner, Jr., Skyridge
Buechner totaled 68 goals and 17 assists (85 points) while adding 123 draw controls, 123 ground balls and 52 caused turnovers for the Region 4 champions.
Offensive MVP: Kat Ledkins, Sr., American Fork
Ledkins was unstoppable on offense, scoring 67 goals and adding 50 assists for 117 points.
Defensive MVP: Brooklyn Gibson, Jr., Skyridge
Gibson anchored a defense that allowed just 7.4 goals per game and forced 40 turnovers while scoring 17 goals.
Goalkeeper MVP: Laney Jenkins, So., Wasatch
The Wasps goalkeeper allowed just 44 goals all season (5.3 per game) and totaled 27 saves.
Coach of the Year: Collin Gill, Skyridge
The Falcons finished with a 15-2 record and were undefeated (10-0) in Region 4 play. Gill led Skyridge to the Division A Tournament, the only valley team to earn that honor.
All-Valley Team
(Listed alphabetically)
Fielding Adams, Sr., Provo
Adams proved dangerous for the Bulldogs with 34 goals and seven assists for 41 points.
Haven Buechner, So., Skyridge
Buechner was the perfect compliment to her sister, scoring 78 goals and 13 assists for 91 points.
Ellie Fuller, So., Lone Peak
Fuller anchored the Knights defense and allowed just nine goals per contest.
Dani Gallman, Sr., Timpview
Gallman kept the Timpview offense rolling with 50 goals and 32 assists for 82 points.
Keeley Gibson, Sr., Timpview
Gibson was part of a trio of outstanding scorers for the T-Birds, ripping off 55 goals and 24 assists for 79 points while adding 85 grounds ball and 142 draw controls.
Julia Gilmore, Jr., Lone Peak
Gilmore made her presence felt with the Knights by scoring 37 goals and 10 assists for 47 points.
Gretchen Jenkins, Sr., Skyridge
Jenkins was strong in goal for the Region 4 champs and helped her team hold opponents to 7.4 goals per contest by making 92 saves.
Sara Livingstone, Sr., Wasatch
Livingstone was a handful for the Wasps, scoring 51 goals and 15 assists (66 points) with 81 ground balls and 35 caused turnovers.
Sophia Nielsen, Jr., Wasatch
Nielsen had 57 goals and 24 assists (81 points) while adding 91 ground balls and 25 caused turnovers for the Wasps.
Paige Payne, Jr., Westlake
Payne was a strong competitor for the Thunder with 43 goals and five assists (47 points) along with 27 caused turnovers.
Maddie Potvin, So., Lone Peak
Potvin led the Knights with 56 goals and four assists (60 points).
Whitney Sheffield, Sr., Timpview
Sheffield not only scored 55 goals but added 40 assists for 95 points this season for the T-Birds.
Rebekah Shepherd, Sr., American Fork
The lanky Shepherd was a matchup problem for opponents, scoring 62 goals, and 20 assists (82 points).
Katelyn Sperry, Jr., Pleasant Grove
Sperry was a top defenders for PG and added 43 goals and nine assists (45 points) with 66 ground balls and 59 draw controls.
Mackenzie Sulz, Jr., Pleasant Grove
Sulz was very effective for the Vikings with 34 goals and five assists (39 points) to go along with 109 ground balls and 106 draw controls.
Rachel Taylor, Jr., American Fork
Taylor made herself useful in every aspect of the game, getting 43 goals and nine assists (52 points) along with 80 ground balls and 32 caused turnovers.
HONORABLE MENTIONAmerican Fork: Melissa Fisher, Makayla McNall, Lilly Snowden, Sydnee Van Woerkom, Keilani Walker, Ruby Wilson
Lehi: Karli Fielder, Jaidynn Hutchinson, Mylee McAllister, Sierra Willes
Lone Peak: Madi Fillerup, Ellie Fuller, Kacee Kelley, Camryn McCune, Lauren Siri, Adelaide Smith
Maple Mountain: None submitted
Mountain View: Holly Huntington, Kaelynn Wilson, Nev Wilson
Orem: Alice De Araujo, Aleah Parish
Payson: None submitted
Pleasant Grove: Eliza Berg, Mariela Perez, Elizabeth Stringham, Katelin Wallace
Provo: Jessica Edwards, Libby Jaynes, McKinley Jorgensen, Sally Otterstrom, Ellee Scott, Kate Wolf
Salem Hills: None submitted
Skyridge: Kaylie Cooper, Erynn McCurdy, Kaeley Thompson, Allie Vaughn
Spanish Fork: None submitted
Springville: Molly Hunter, Olivia Ottley, Kaitlin Pickett, Maizie Thompson
Timpanogos: Brenna Bronson, Ellie Hight, Claire Inouye, Amanda McDonald, Millie Yarro
Timpview: Samantha Gallman, Aubrie Patching, Yve Scribner, Kate Sybrokowsky
Wasatch: Alivia Andersen, Grace Erker, Ivy Mathewson, Kaitlyn McGuire
Westlake: Halle Parry, Kymberly Parry, Elli Stevenson