When Lone Peak senior Koji Kano looked around at his boys lacrosse team spread out on the field at Corner Canyon Tuesday evening, he didn’t see the same polished Knight squad that hoped for big things in 2020.
Many of his teammates had other commitments and had been unable to make it, so some of the Charger players had joined Lone Peak for the exhibition game.
But what mattered was that he was playing lacrosse.
“Our coach told us about how this was a life lesson,” Kano said. “You can learn a lot of things about life from lacrosse. Even when you are getting beat down, you can have fun and make something out of it.”
Lone Peak ended up losing, 17-3, to Corner Canyon but head coach Bruce Tucker said these games are all about the experience.
“It’s been great to get the seniors out for these last four games,” Tucker said. “We are able to celebrate their successes. Many of them played lacrosse together since kindergarten all the way up. It’s been a struggle, but I’m proud of who we are. These are good kids who are going to do great things in their lives.”
Tucker said that the Knights had 11 seniors on this year’s squad and were very optimistic about the team’s potential.
“These boys worked really hard,” Tucker said. “To not be able to celebrate and see all that work pay off is hard on a young player. We came in thinking we had the team to make deep run at state. Having it taken away put things in perspective. They are always going to remember that this was the year that they didn’t have a season. They will also remember the love and the friendships. They will always have those bonds.”
Kano admitted that he felt “a little frustrated” by not being able to play lacrosse in 2020.
This was the first year the sport was sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association instead of just having club status — but efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 resulted in the season’s cancellation.
“There was nothing we could do, so we had to go with it,” Kano said. “At least we can come out not and have fun. We’re able to make memories with our team and our brothers.”
He said these June exhibition matches have be even more enjoyable for him since he doesn’t feel the same pressure.
“They are less stressful,” Kano said. “We can just come out and play lacrosse. It’s a great chance to play.”
He recognizes that lacrosse is still growing in popularity and said he is passionate about it because of that high level of action.
“I love the fast play and pace,” Kano said. “There is always something happening on the field. It also takes a lot of people, so it means you get a lot of opportunities. You can improve quickly if you put in the work.”
Kano and the other Lone Peak seniors will get to participate in one more contest when the Knights host Westlake on Thursday at 6 p.m. but Tucker believes they have set things up well for the program.
“We had some great senior classes in the club era but these kids are going to be remembered as the roots who built the foundation for Lone Peak lacrosse,” Tucker said. “They are part of the building blocks that the pillars of success will be constructed on.”
Kano said he hopes the legacy of the 2020 senior class is improved cohesion.
“There have been a lot of negative things that people have said about the program in the past but this year’s group came together as friends and brothers,” Kano said. “We worked to develop a real team attitude and I hope that continues on in the future.”