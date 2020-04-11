When the Provo boys lacrosse program began, only five athletes turned out for the first meeting.
One of those athletes was senior Jayson Molina.
He had moved to Provo from California after playing baseball, football and soccer as well as training in martial arts. Molina’s cousin got him interested in lacrosse just over a year ago. Once lacrosse had been approved as an officially sanctioned sport by the Utah High School Activities Association, Provo wanted to start a program, and it all seemed to be working out for Molina.
Except for the lack of interest.
“I asked our coach, ‘How are we going to do this?’” Molina said. “He just said that people would come.”
The players talked up the team at school and posted frequently on Instagram to raise awareness, inviting athletes from fall and winter sports to come out.
On the first day of tryouts, 40 students showed up.
Molina — who was voted a team captain — and his teammates were able to play six matches in a tournament and seven overall before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports until at least May.
“I’m not going to lie, I’m pretty sad about it,” Molina said. “At the same time I’m at peace knowing I put all the work I could into the game. Even if we don’t play again, I’m pretty happy about that.”
Provo head coach Christian Burrup said he appreciated Molina’s contribution.
“Starting a first year program at Provo High has been quite a ride,” Burrup said. “Having 40 players — 36 of which have never played lacrosse before — has been an awesome experience. This has been Jayson’s first year playing lacrosse and he has plenty of enthusiasm.
“He wanted to play so badly that he tried to squeeze his head into a helmet that was too small. That proves his desire to play and grit to work hard throwing himself into the sport. Seeing his progress and growth has been incredible, both as a lacrosse player and a leader. He’s been leading the team to work hard, stay focused and learn and progress.”
Molina, like many seniors, is trying to make sense of the loss of his senior season.
“I saw this year as a learning experience,” Molina said. “We only had four guys that had played lacrosse, but we were putting in the hard work and getting better each game. We’ve been pretty resilient. After a loss we just got right back up again. I know we are learning. We’re putting in the hard work to get better each game.”
Molina said his teammates and coaches combined to vote him a team captain.
“I think it was because I like to work hard and don’t give up easily,” he said. “I always tried to motivate my teammates to do better.”